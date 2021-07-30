Australia sends troops to enforce Sydney coronavirus shutdown: Coronavirus updatesExBulletin





James D. Morgan / Getty Images Australian soldiers are joining local police in New South Wales to enforce a coronavirus blockade in and around Sydney as authorities try to crack down on the latest outbreak of cases linked to the most contagious variant of the delta. Starting Monday, about 300 unarmed soldiers will begin patrolling Sydney, a city of 6 million people. They will knock on doors to ensure residents are following strict home stay measures, Australian broadcaster A B C reported. Wednesday, Sydney lasted a blockage by a month until August 28 as cases continued to rise. Despite those measures, New South Wales, the state where Sydney is located, is reporting 170 additional cases tracked on a man who caught the virus but failed to isolate himself, ABC said. Army help is needed to enforce the restrictions because a small minority of people felt that “the rules did not apply to them,” New South Wales Police Minister David Elliott told Australia’s Channel Nine. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has come under heavy criticism in recent weeks for the slow pace of vaccinations in Australia, where around 14% have been fully dosed one of the poorest records among any Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development member countries. Defending the vaccination treatment by his government, Morrison said Wednesday, “No country has received its 100% pandemic response.” Hoping to quell public anger over the blockages and discourage vaccine resistance, Morrison said Friday that vaccinated Australians would be able to avoid some blockages once the inoculation rate in the country reaches 70%. He said that once this rate reaches 80%, extensive blockages in major cities will no longer be necessary. “If you get vaccinated, there will be special rules that apply to you. Why? Because if you are vaccinated, you pose less of a risk to public health. You are less likely to get the virus. You are less likely to transmit it. that, “the prime minister told reporters, according to Sydney Morning Herald.

