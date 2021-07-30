Firm Driven by Israeli-Firm Attacked Oman, Murder 2





JERUSALEM An oil tanker operated by an Israeli-owned transport firm was attacked off the coast of Oman on Thursday evening, killing two crew members, according to the firm. The attack raised questions about whether it was the last salvo in a naval shadow war between Iran and Israel. The Israeli-owned firm, Zodiac Maritime, said the two crew members killed were from Britain and Romania, and that on Friday afternoon the ship was sailing under the protection of a U.S. Navy escort. The firm did not provide further details. The British Ministry of Defense said it was investigating reports of an attack on a merchant ship off the coast of Oman, but gave no further details, while the Israeli Army said it did not comment on foreign reports. The zodiac described the attack as a suspected piracy incident aboard Mercer Road, a 200-yard-long tanker while sailing to the United Arab Emirates from Tanzania. The ship is owned by a Japanese company and sails under a Liberian flag.

But the Zodiac, which manages Mercer Street, is owned by Eyal Ofer, an Israeli shipping tycoon, leading some analysts to speculate that it may have been targeted by Iranians. The shipping route would have taken him through a strait between Oman and Iran, where several attacks on Israeli-linked private ships have occurred in episodes in recent months that Israeli officials have blamed on Iran. In early July, a cargo ship once owned by the Zodiac was attacked by Iran in the Indian Ocean, according to an Israeli official, who said Iran mistakenly believed the ship was still owned by the Zodiac. Hans Tino Hansen, chief executive of Risk Intelligence, a security analysis firm that tracks bay incidents, said the pattern of the attack and the result looks like a serious escalation in the Iranian-Israeli title for tat engagements that have continued in the maritime field over two last years. Since 2019, Israel has targeted ships carrying Iranian weapons and oil through the Eastern Mediterranean and the Red Sea, the latest iteration of a regional shadow war between Iran and Israel that has been raging for years across the Middle East.

Israel has been accused of frequent attacks and killings on Iranian soil, mainly targeting nuclear facilities and carrying out airstrikes against Iran-linked groups fighting in the Syrian civil war. Iran has armed and funded groups throughout the Middle East, particularly in Iraq, Syria, Gaza, Yemen and Lebanon, where it supports Hezbollah, a Shiite militia and political movement that has long opposed Israel. Tensions have risen in recent months as the United States sought to reinstate a stalled 2015 deal that saw Iran pledge to change its nuclear program in exchange for easing foreign restrictions on the Iranian economy. Israel opposes any resumption of the deal, which Israeli officials believe does not adequately restrict Iran’s nuclear program or curb its expansionist goals in the region. Israel is believed to have acquired nuclear weapons in the 1960s, although the government has never confirmed it.

