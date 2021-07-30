Is the government deliberately violating the Freedom of Information rules?





A journalist has stated that the Freedom of Information Act (FOI) has died after a government department said it could not provide texts related to the Greensill scandal because a cabinet minister deleted them. recently had filed the FO request with the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy seeking messages sent between Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi and former Prime Minister David Cameron, regarding recent lobbying on behalf of collapsed financier Greensill Capital. However, the department responded by saying that deleted information, including informal communications not seen at the time that required the maintenance of official records, is not information held by the department. Timespolitical journalist George Grylls cicerone that the response confirms that the FOI Act is dead, adding: Nadhim Zahawi deleted all his Greensill texts with David Cameron, the government admits. So ministers are allowed to write lobbyists, delete their messages, and [department] does not care. Messages issued for a select the committee hearing in the lobbying scandal show that Cameron actually wrote to Zahawi, at one point thanking him for being helpful in his efforts to lobby the Treasury on behalf of Greensill. Hello Bravo with the continuation in the middle of all this. You have been quite solid in the media. The Lex Greensill I work with says you are very helpful to HMT and CBILS [coronavirus business interruption loan scheme] program, wrote Cameron. He then asked Zahawi if he would help me if I would send a message to Richard Sharp, a former banker who is now an adviser to Chancellor Rishi Sunak. The messages revealed to the elected committee did not show Zahawis’ response. However, Cameron later sent a second message saying: Ta. It will. Can you send me his contact details? Go on! D. The texts between Zahawi and Cameron are not the first time the government has come under scrutiny for trying to avoid disclosing the information required under the 2000 law giving access to information held by public authorities. In February more than a dozen editors of the country’s largest newspapers signed an open letter calling on MPs to urgently investigate British governments for handling Freedom of Information (FOI) requests, Open Democracy reports. The letter followed the news page revealing details of a secret unit inside Michael Goves’s Cabinet Office known as the clearing house. The group was tasked with blacklisting certain journalists and blocking the issuance of sensitive FOI requests. Conservative MP David Davis, a signatory to the letter, said at the time that the so-called cleaning house was certainly against the spirit of the Act (FOI) and perhaps the letter as well. Times editor John Witherow said: Transparency is not a privilege or a gift inherited from a grateful citizen by a benevolent government. It is a fundamental right of a free people to be able to see and carefully consider the decisions made on their behalf. And The Guardians editor-in-chief Katharine Viner added that the deliberate waste of time on FOI’s legitimate claims was at odds with [the governments] global commitments to press freedom. In addition to Zahawi deleting his correspondence with Cameron, The Times reports that more than a third of Boris Johnsons cabinet members have downloaded Signal, a messaging app that allows users to delete their communications and avoid future FOI requests.

