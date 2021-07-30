



London officials had big visions for Marble Arch Mound, a temporary installation that opened this week near one of the iconic landmarks of the English city. designs for the attraction depicted a lush, leafy hill that rose above the bustling Oxford Street shopping area and the greenery of Hyde Park. The goals of the tumulus were numerous and lofty: to attract visitors back to the area as Covid-19 restrictions were lifted, providing a new perspective to the neighboring country Marble Arch AND emphasize the importance of urban green space in the fight against climate change. But those plans, it seems, have all gone downhill. As Kate Plummer reports for Independent, The Marble Arch Stone has been closed after just two days after widespread complaints that the retreat failed to meet expectations. Instead of a green oasis in the middle of the city, visitors were greeted with rare, earth-covered scaffolding. At 82 meters high, the tumulus is barely enough to provide a view of the trees in Hyde Park – though it does not notice a “good display of commercial waste bins”, according to Art Gazette. Public criticism of the site was swift and relentless, with people comparing it to “tough plots in ‘The Sims’“And one”Grandpa’s evil cave.. “ The marble arch ground is the worst thing I have ever done in London pic.twitter.com/njmpOFxrbf – Emma Wright (@emmabethwright) July 27, 2021 “The marble arch ground is the worst thing I’ve ever done in London,” said Twitter user Emma Wright, who posted a picture of her looked grim in front of a scaffolding wall. Robby Walsh, who also climbed to the top of the mound, tells Alex Marshall and Isabella Kwai of New York Times that climbing was “the ten worst minutes of my life.” The land cost milion 2 million (about $ 2.7 million) to build and was part of one greater initiative by Westminster City Council to revive Oxford Street after more than a year of coronavirus-induced restrictions. Seventeen percent of stores in the area permanently closed their doors during the pandemic, according to Guardianis Lanre Bakare. Officials registered the well-known firm of Dutch architecture MVRDV to design the installation. But the project got into trouble in part because of the dry and “challenging” weather, which made the mound-covered grass look brown and damp, as Greg Pitcher, an MVRDV spokesman, tells it. Journal of Architects. Talking to Times, representatives of the firm explain that it was originally planned to build the hill on the Marble Arch, but changed the projects when concerns were raised about causing damage to the 19th century historical point. Thus the mound became smaller and steeper – which, in turn, made it more difficult to plant vegetation on its artificial slopes. The other plans simply did not materialize: For Associated Press (AP), a shop, café and exhibition space planned to accompany the mound remained unfinished until the opening date. The cost to climb the mound ranged from 50 4.50 to 8 8 for adults (around $ 6 to $ 11). On July 26th statements, The City of Westminster said it will offer a refund to anyone booking a visit during the first week of the attraction opening – as well as a free return ticket so visitors can enjoy the “scenery after having time to sleep” and it grows. ” The city added, “We will continue to adapt and improve London’s newest outdoor attraction and solve any problems when teeth erupt.” The Marble Arch Stone is expected to remain in place until January 2022. MVRDV tells Tom Ravenscroft that seas that its appearance will begin to improve with decreasing dry conditions. “Some elements were not ready, and it would be better to wait until the greenery looked better,” the firm admits. “But let’s give nature a chance.”

