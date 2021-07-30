Simon Coveney defends the decision to appoint Katherine Zappone to the position of freedom of expression

Foreign Minister Simon Coveney has angrily defended his decision to appoint Katherine Zappone as a special envoy for freedom of expression.

r Coveney launched a surprise attack on critics who questioned his decision to appoint the former Children’s minister to the tax-funded role without first advertising the position.

In a hot interview on RT Radio Ones the News In One, the minister also opposed Tnaiste Leo Varadkars’ version of how the position was filled.

Fine Gael vice president even criticized RTbroad broadcaster Brian Dobson during an interview for the controversial meeting.

In his first public comments after the controversy erupted, Coveney dismissed suggestions that Ms. Zappone had been given a makeup job.

He said the former minister contacted her last year when she was living in New York and asked if she could help the Irish bid to secure a seat on the UN Security Council.

Coveney said many months after that he decided to create the role of special envoy for freedom of expression and he contacted him for the position.

Earlier this week, Varadkar said he believed Ms. Zappone had contacted Mr Coveney to fill the position.

However, Coveney objected to Varadkar saying Ms. Zappone had contacted him only to assist in the Security Council bid.

He said many countries have special envoys for freedom of expression.

SHUT



Minister of Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney. Photo: Julien Behal Minister of Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney. Photo: Julien Behal

Just when we decided we wanted to do this, I contacted Katherine and asked her if she would be willing to do this role, he said.

Coveney said it is perfectly normal for a minister to create a special envoy position and then choose who should fill it without advertising the role.

He said he had no criteria for the way he played the role and admitted that he had not considered anyone other than his former Cabinet colleague.

“I thought we had someone who is a former government minister living in New York who has campaigned all her life on issues of freedom of expression and opinion, on LGBT issues, on human rights issues,” he said. ai.

He told Mr Dobson he was misunderstanding how special envoys were appointed and later compared Ms Zappones’ appointment to that of former US Secretary of State John Kerry as US special envoy for climate change.

When asked what criteria were used to select Ms. Zappone, Coveney said: I mean, as if someone is seriously questioning Katherine Zappone’s suitability for the job. He noted that she was a lawyer and a politician.

Coveney said a real mistake had been made about the role not being shown to Taoiseach Michel Martin before the Cabinet. He said he had 60 items on the Cabinet agenda and he personally had seven.

The minister then seemed to blame the special advisers to the Government on the issue of communication.

Normally what would happen here is for councilors to meet and discuss the agenda, which they did, and for whatever reason Katherine Zappone’s meeting was not properly communicated. That was a mistake and should not have happened and I’m sorry about that, he said.

When asked if he was blaming his advisers, Coveney said: No I am blaming myself.

I mean I’m ultimately in charge here, he added.

Coveney noted that the memorandum on the meeting was communicated to Tnaiste’s office. I had assumed he had communicated with Taoiseach and his advisers, he added.

Coveney said he informed his fellow Fine Gael ministers, but insisted there was no attempt to hide anything here.

When asked why ministers Fianna Phil and the Green Party were blinded by the appointment, Coveney again attacked Mr. Dobson saying: Brian, do not start trying to create a new story here right now.

This was my job as Minister of Foreign Affairs. I do a lot of complex things every week. I just returned from Africa, where I was in Kenya and Somalia working on human rights issues related to our role on the Security Council. Joining a special envoy was a relatively minor issue until it turned into a political issue, he said.

Asked if he apologized to Taoiseach, Coveney said: Well, no, I called Taoiseach to explain what happened and also to express regret.

He said Ms Zappone was surprised by the response to her appointment.