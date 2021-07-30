Ryan Murphy and the essence of an international incident – NBC Boston

TOKYO Ryan Murphy clearly believes there is more he can say than what he said on Friday after taking second place in the 200 men on his back, back Evgeny Rylov of Russia er, Russian Olympic Committee.

Therein lies the core of an international incident that absolutely should not have been, but nevertheless erupted, a controversy that erupted on Friday after the race and blurred issues as swimming meets at the Tokyo 2020 Games ends towards its end.

Murphy claimed something-kind, noting the doping-related past of the Russian state, but came up with no specifications for anyone or anything. Because he finished second, to some it seemed natural, if not too much, this is inevitable as a case with raisins. Which certainly wasn’t because Ryan Murphy is a great guy. His words, however, prompted a furious response, banned by the ROC.

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 30: United States Ryan Murphy reacts after competing in the Men’s 200m Backstroke Final on the seventh day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Center on July 30, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Tom Pennington / Getty Images)

The ideal in the Olympic movement is to advance world peace through sport. Reality: a case study, often daily, on crisis management.

To unwind in the pool on Friday:

Murphy is the 100 and 200 back winner from the Rio 2016 Games. He is also one of the captains of the American swimming team.

Earlier this week, Murphy finished third in the 100 back, behind Rylov and another ROC swimmer, Kliment Kolesnikov. If Murphy had won the 200 on Friday, he would have continued a generation of American winners in the event dating back to 1996.

Rylov won, in an Olympic record 1: 53.27. Murphy finished 88th in the back, at 1: 54.15. British Luka Greenbank touched the third, at 1: 54.72.

Rylov became the first athlete of your choice of ROC descriptor, Russia, Soviet Union to reach the 100/200 doubles back in Olympic history.

Russia is officially banned at the 2020 Games due to the scheme related to the 2014 Sochi Olympics. Russian athletes are competing as the ROC, with a team of 330 people.

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 30: Evgeny Rylov of Team ROC competes in the Men’s 200m Backstroke Final on the seventh day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Center on July 30, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Rob Carr / Getty Images)

After an event at an Olympics, Winter or Summer, athletes have to go through what is called a mixed zone. There they mingle and meet with the press.

In the mixed zone, Murphy told reporters, I got about 15 opinions. Thirteen of them would get me into a lot of trouble. He added, it’s still a big mental concern for me to go all year swimming in a race that is probably not clean.

The ROC Twitter account was launched. In Russian, the tweet said, in considerable part:

Yes, we are here in the Olympics. Absolutely right. Like someone or not. But you have to be able to lose. But not everyone is given this. The old barrel organ started the song about Russian doping again

Propaganda in English, shedding verbal sweat in the heat of Tokyo forgives those who are weaker. God is their judge.

At a news conference a few minutes after his comments in the mixed zone, Russian and British journalists repeatedly asked Murphy about his comments. Such is the surface animosity that a Russian reporter, and not politely, tried to lure Murphy into a comparison to the twice-suspended American sprinter Justin Gatlin.

Gatlin is not on the US track team at these Games. He did not qualify for track tests in the US.

To be clear, Murphy said, my intention is not to make any claims here, other than, of course, he had, obliquely, and would continue to do so again, at some point. Urime Evgeny, urime Luka. They are both great swimmers who work hard.

Rylov, speaking through an interpreter, said Ryan has the right to think as he does and say whatever he says. Honestly, he did not accuse me of anything. That’s why I have nothing against him.

But when asked if the competition was fair, Murphy said, I think the thing that is frustrating is that you can not answer that question with 100% certainty. I do not know if it was 100% pure. And because of things that have happened in the past there is a situation and that is a problem.

But what exactly is the situation? The Russians who are here have been fully tested. If the tests are not in speed, then the whole system is faulty. And not just for the Russians. For all. If there is a test result that is deleted, it is a matter entirely. But neither Murphy nor anyone else has brought any such evidence.

Will Russian swimmers be sanctioned in 2021 for the actions of, say, the country’s skiing team, from 2014, especially when Grigory Rodchenkov, the well-known organizer of the scheme, are you enjoying the benefits of the Witness protection program in the United States?

Murphy said that at the U.S. Swimming Tests in June in Omaha, he had met with Brent Nowicki, the new executive director of the International Swimming Federation, FINA. Asked what he could do, Murphy said the sport needed more transparency about its finances and doping policies. Murphy then said Nowicki told him, We are working on it, but it will be difficult and it will take a long time to clear the sport of doping.

Murphy said at the press conference, When you hear this from above, it is hard to hear.

But there is still one more layer in this story.

Just two months ago, FINA elected a new president, Husain Al-Musallam, who has promised widespread cultural change. He and Nowicki are only a few weeks at work.

Later on Friday, Nowicki issued a statement noting that the election and saying, Doping is a global problem in sport, as FINA has made it clear to all our athletes, we are committed to doing more and further strengthen our anti-doping practices with more resources and greater transparency.