Colombia: Violent repression, paramilitaryism, illegal detention and torture of peaceful protesters in Cali

Practices described in the new report Cali: In the epicenter of oppression (the report is currently only available in Spanish, this link will be updated when the English version is available) which include the use of deadly weapons against protesters, the excessive and illegal use of less deadly weapons, such as tear gas, illegal detentions and torture. representative of hundreds of reports from protesters and defenders and human rights organizations and illustrate modus operandi implemented across the country, Amnesty International said today.

Colombian authorities violated the human rights of peaceful demonstrators in Cali, using excessive and unnecessary force to disperse them. Under the pretext of restoring order, terrible wounds were inflicted on hundreds of people and dozens of young people lost their lives. What happened in Cali shows the violent response of the authorities and the real objectives behind this repression: to instill fear, to discourage peaceful protest and to punish those who seek to live in a more just country, said Erika Guevara-Rosas, director of America at Amnesty International.

The city of Cali, the capital of the Valle del Cauca department, is in one of the regions hardest hit by internal armed conflict and where various armed groups have spread and continue to operate, resulting in thousands of people being displaced and killed. It is the city with the second largest Afro-descendant population in Latin America and is characterized by inequality, exclusion and structural racism. This context contributed to Cali becoming the epicenter of protests and human rights violations during their suppression.

Since April 28, mass demonstrations have taken place in Cali, as part of the National Strike. It was the city that saw the greatest concentration of the most serious reports of violent repression of young protesters by security forces and armed civilian groups, and authorities are continuing to restrict the right to peaceful protest.

Amnesty International conducted a full digital verification of the audiovisual material, which confirmed that National Police officers, in particular members of the Mobile Anti-Riot Team (ESMAD), used excessive and unnecessary force. The organization also documented acts of urban paramilitaryism by armed civilians, who accompanied National Police officials and, acting with their acceptance and tolerance, attacked demonstrators and human rights defenders.

The report analyzes three cases of human rights violations in Cali. The first took place on May 3, when, in an incursion called Operation Silo, National Police officers, along with members of ESMAD and the Colombian National Police Special Operations Group (GOES), used deadly weapons, including Tavor rifles. 5.56 mm, against peaceful protesters. That night, at least three deaths were recorded from gunshot wounds, including that of young Kevin Agudelo, and hundreds were injured and some were arbitrarily detained.

The second detailed incident is the May 9 attack on the natives Ming (a collective of indigenous peoples taking part in the protest) by armed civilians as National Police officers watched. That day, 11 indigenous people were injured, including indigenous human rights defender Daniela Soto.

The third and final case focuses on the events of May 28, when National Police officers used excessive force in an attack, in coordination with armed civilians, on demonstrators in the neighborhood around the University of Dance. That day, a dozen young demonstrators, including lvaro Herrera, No Muoz and Sebastin Meja, were beaten and detained by armed civilians, who then handed them over to the National Police. lvaro and Sebastin claimed that they were subjected to torture and cruel and inhuman treatment during their unlawful detention.

In the case of Silos, the illegal and excessive use of tear gas, including against peaceful protesters who had nowhere to disperse to include the use of Venom, a system that is not suitable for use in law enforcement operations .

The documented incidents were not isolated or sporadic, but rather reflect a pattern of violence by the Colombian authorities, who have responded to the protest with stigma, criminalization, illegal police repression and militarization. When President Yves Duque decreed the use of the military in several cities in the country, including Cali, on May 28, far from delivering a message of dialogue, he sparked protests by sending military units formed by more than six decades of armed conflict on the streets.

In response to the announcement of the July 20 mobilizations and the holding of the National People’s Assembly, composed of people, groups and movements involved in the National Strike, in various cities of the country, including Cali, the government of Valle del Cauca issued restrictive measures the movement of transport and / or people entering the department between 16 and 22 July, thus restricting the right to peaceful protest.

The report highlights the recent observations of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) following its visit to Colombia and calls on the state to abide by its recommendations and to cooperate and not to obstruct the work of the established IACHRs. recently the Special Human Rights Monitoring Mechanism in Colombia.

The report urges Colombian authorities to immediately issue a clear order to stop violent repression by security forces. This includes banning the use of deadly weapons to disperse crowds and the use of tear gas against peaceful rallies and / or in a manner that threatens to cause excessive and unjustified harm in accordance with 30 Rules for the use of chemical irritants in law enforcement published by Amnesty International this week.

Also, full, independent and impartial investigations should begin on human rights violations and crimes under international law committed in the context of the National Strike, in particular, in the city of Cali and the cases detailed in the report, taking into account the entire chain of command responsibilities within the security forces, as well as the participation of armed civilians upon their admission. Impunity should not prevail for these serious crimes.

On July 12, Amnesty International requested information on three cases documented in the report from the Minister of Defense, the Director General of National Police and the Attorney General, in order to receive their comments within 10 days and include them in the report. . On 23 July the investigating judge 158 of the military jurisdiction sent a reply regarding the investigations initiated in that jurisdiction. As of July 23, the closing date of the report, no response had been received from other authorities.

On July 19, President Duque publicly presented the process for the comprehensive transformation of the National Police, which, according to him, has as its pillar the priority of the human rights perspective. Despite this announcement, on 20 July Amnesty International received reports that ESMAD members used illegal force during protests in Bogot, Barranquilla, Cali and Medelln, injuring several protesters.

Amnesty International hopes that the police reform process announced by President Duque is not merely a promise on paper and that it includes the reforms ordered by the High Court of Justice in September 2020 and a change to the repressive one. modus operandi of the National Police against peaceful demonstrations, said Erika Guevara-Rosas.

