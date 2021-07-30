Update international student services fall 2021 | Office of International Relations





Update international student services fall 2021 The Office of International Relations (OIA) is excited to welcome you back to campus this fall! Please take a moment to read the following work schedule updates, student immigration counseling schedule and procedures, so that we can assist you in the most efficient way. Advising Immigration coordinators will be available for 15-minute zoom advises appointments Monday-Friday from 1-4 pm You can make an appointment online. Examples of when a virtual meeting may be most effective include: Level change, CPT, OPT / OPT document checks, reduced course load, travel / visa questions, etc. Limited personal counseling will be available by appointment only. You can schedule an appointment online. Examples of when a face-to-face meeting can be most effective: Changing status requirements (ie H-4 to F-1), ITIN, signing Verification Letter, etc. Instructions for university masks Currently, university camouflage requirements are based on each individual’s vaccination status: Unvaccinated people are required to wear masks in classrooms and other indoor spaces. Individuals who are not vaccinated are encouraged to wear masks outside.

For fully vaccinated people, masks are no longer required on Ohio State campuses, except at Wexner Medical Center clinics, Student Health facilities, colleges and public-facing clinical surgery units, and public transportation.

Anyone who feels more comfortable continuing to wear a face mask regardless of vaccination status is welcome to do so. For more information visitosu.edu/higiena- personal protector. Documents fall There is a discount box outside the front door of the Office of International Affairs in the Enarson Classroom Building. You can leave documents, such as Job Verification Letters, in the box anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. You will receive an email to schedule an appointment once your form has been signed. Please do not give up I-20 or DS-2019 for travel signatures in the box, please see below for further instructions. Obtaining the document The limited time for receiving documents will be available from Monday to Friday by appointment only . Once your document has been processed, an immigration coordinator will send you an email with a link to schedule . Please do not make an appointment until you have received confirmation from an immigration coordinator that your documents are ready. . Processing time It may take up to five business days to process the documents. Please plan in advance. Travel signatures Due to COVID-19, we will issue a new immigration document, but will no longer sign current documents. You can request to receive your documents at the check-in desk (by appointment only), mail them to you via USPS (free of charge), or express your visa by eShip Global mail (extra cost). Workshop The Practical Curriculum Training (CPT) and Optical Practical Training (OPT) workshops will be recorded live each month. You can check out the latest recordings online. Events and programs The Global Engagement Team will resume personal events and activities this fall. For up-to-date information on events, visit our calendar or download our siteevent application. Contact us You can contact an immigration coordinator at [email protected] or by calling 614-292-6101 Monday-Friday from 8am-5pm If you have questions about events and programs or need help finding resources on campus, please contact [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://oia.osu.edu/news/autumn-2021-international-student-services-update/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos