The first evacuated Afghans arrive in the US as the Taliban grow after the military withdrawal
The first group of Afghans who worked for the US government and faced retaliation from the Taliban for their efforts arrived in the US early Friday.
The 200 Afghans flew to Dulles International Airport outside Washington, DC and were to be transported by bus to an army base in Virginia for medical shows, officials said.
They are expected to stay in Fort Lee, about 230 miles south of Washington, for a week.
In a statement, President Joe Biden said the arrivals were “a significant achievement as we continue to deliver on our promise to the thousands of Afghan nationals who have served side by side with US troops and diplomats over the past 20 years.”
“These arrivals are just the first of many,” he said.
“I want to thank these brave Afghans for staying close to the United States, and today, I’m proud to say to them, ‘Welcome home.’
Newly arrived Afghans, who mainly worked as translators, and their families qualified for visas under the special immigrant visa program created to help those who risked their lives for American troops during the two decades of war.
The Taliban have threatened and targeted Afghans who aided US forces, and the former translators face a growing risk of retaliation with US troops scheduled to leave by the end of August.
The Biden administration says it plans to evacuate about 2,500 Afghans, including 200 who arrived Friday, directly to U.S. officials, who said Afghan visa applications were almost complete and that they had passed security checks.
The evacuees had passed Covid-19 tests and completed rigorous background checks, Russ Travers, senior deputy national security adviser to the White House National Security Council, told a news conference.
“The administration expects to continue to move more [Afghans] over the next few weeks, “he said.
Another 4,000 will be evacuated to third countries or to US military bases overseas. The administration has not yet released further details.
With Taliban forces gaining ground day by day, advocacy groups say the walls are approaching Afghans with ties to US or NATO allies.
Lawmakers from both sides, veterans and refugee advocates have called on the White House to expel all nearly 20,000 Afghans who have applied for special immigrant visas.
The evacuation on Friday marked a change for an administration that came under bipartisan pressure from Congress and advocacy groups calling for urgent action.
“Their arrival demonstrates the commitment of US governments to Afghans who put themselves and their families at great risk by working side by side with our service members and diplomats to build a better future for Afghanistan,” he said. State Antony Blinken in a statement.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said “We have spoken many times about the moral obligation we have to help those who have helped us, and we are fully committed to working closely with our inter-institutional partners to meet that obligation.”
Kim Staffieri, a co-founder of the Association of War Allies, a nonprofit that has pushed for a large-scale evacuation, said it was a “bitter moment” for Afghans arriving in the country after they had escaped danger. but had left behind relatives and “the only house they had ever known.”
Refugee organizations said the planned evacuation of a total of 2,500 Afghans to the United States represented a handful of tens of thousands who met the criteria to enter the United States because of their work for the U.S. government in Afghanistan.
Krish OMara Vignarajah, president and CEO of the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, welcomed the arrival of the first group of evacuees, but expressed fear for their compatriots in Afghanistan.
We are grateful that the first group of our allies and their families will be brought to safety in Fort Lee, and we look forward to welcoming them into our communities as neighbors and friends as they begin their new life in the United States. , said Vignarajah. At the same time, however, we are deeply concerned about our allies remaining at great risk in Afghanistan, unsure of their fate. These courageous individuals risked their lives for the American mission. “They deserve to be evacuated to American soil, where their safety, dignity and human rights will be protected.”
