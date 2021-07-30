Fed reach $ 8 billion deal to settle shares of First Nations drinking water classes

TORONTO-The federal government has reached an agreement in principle to settle class-class litigation over clean drinking water for First Nations communities.

The deal addresses some of the key concerns identified by First Nations, Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller, along with representatives from the Tataskweyak Cree Nation, Curve Lake First Nation and Neskantaga First Nation, said in a statement Friday.

Outlining what the deal means, Miller said it includes $ 1.5 billion in compensation for individuals deprived of clean drinking water, the creation of a $ 400 million economic and cultural restoration fund to support community-level efforts, a new commitment for Canada action plan to remove all long-term drinking water advice in public reserve systems.

The establishment of a First Nations Advisory Committee on Clean Drinking Water was also announced.

Miller said 108 long-term tips for drinking water have been removed since 2015.

The solution could see approximately 142,000 individuals from the 258 First Nations offset under the new agreement along with the First 120 Nations making it worth nearly $ 8 billion in total.

Compensation will be calculated on a number of factors, including how long they have lived under counseling and whether they had suffered health problems as a result.

For hundreds of years now, Canada has had vast wealth, while Indigenous people do not even have access to basic necessities of life, such as drinking water, said Curve Lake First Nation chief Emily Whetung. in a government press release. Today, we have come one step closer to reconciling this long history. We can celebrate the Agreement in principle as a step in the right direction and look forward to seeing how quickly we can achieve the goal of clean water for all.

Legal action had been taken on behalf of the Tataskweyak Cree Nation in Manitoba, and the Curve Lake First Nation and Neskantaga First Nation in Ontario, and it was alleged that Canada had failed to meet its obligations to the First Nations and their members to ensure that reserves had clean water.

The proposed class action also alleged negligence and infringement of card rights by Canada.

The class had included all members of the First Nations who lived for at least one year under drinking water councils between November 1995 and the present day. it was presented last May.

In February 2021, Auditor General Karen Hogan released a report revealing that Indigenous Services Canada did not provide adequate support to First Nations communities to ensure they had access to safe drinking water.

The report said the federal government needs to make long-term improvements to the water system, commit to sufficient funding for operations and maintenance, and establish regulations.

Hogan condemned the interim measures the federal government had consistently imposed for a fair push[ing] issue a little further.

Last March marked the month when all drinking water counseling in First Nations communities across the country would be scrapped, however, in December 2020, the Liberal government acknowledged its promise to scrap all outstanding water advice would break.

At the time, Indigenous Canada Services said removing all advice remained a top priority, but did not commit to a timeline.

According to new government website for following up on advice, 51 tips remain in effect in First Nation communities across Canada. Five in Saskatchewan, two in Manitoba and 44 in Ontario.

In July, First Nation Lhoosk’uz Dené in BC celebrated the end of 20 years of bottled water transportation after a partnership with experts at the University of British Columbia finally gave the community clean tap water.

It seems like forever, we have never had clean drinking water. Chief Liliane Squinas told CTV News Vancouver. Something is something we could hardly wait for many years, which we never, ever thought we would ever realize.

—-

With files from CTV News Online Manufacturer Ottawa Bureau Rachel Aiello and CTV News Vancouver