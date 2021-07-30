Stonehenge tunnel campaigns win court battle to prevent $ 1.7 billion A303 development project

Campaigns have won a battle in the Supreme Court to stop the construction of a road tunnel near Stonehenge.

The Save Stonehenge World Heritage Site (SSWHS) challenged Transport Secretary Grant Shapps’ decision to approve a 1.7 billion revision plan for the eight-kilometer A303, including a two-kilometer tunnel near the prehistoric monument.

The first permit was granted in November last year, despite advice from Planning Inspectorate officials that it would cause permanent, irreversible damage to the Unesco World Heritage site in Wiltshire.

In a ruling Friday, Justice Holgate found the ruling illegal for two reasons.

He concluded that there was a material legal error in the decision-making process because there was no evidence of impact on each individual estate in the historic site.

He also found that Shapps failed to consider alternative schemes, in accordance with the World Heritage Convention and common law.

The judge said: The relevant circumstances of the case in question are completely extraordinary.