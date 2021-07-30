Canada says the Delta variant ‘terrible enemy’ at the beginning of the fourth wave





OTTAWA, July 30 (Reuters) – Canada should vaccinate as many people as possible and carefully calm down public health measures as COVID-19 case numbers rise further at the start of what could be a wave fourth, the country’s top health official said on Friday. The growing number of cases suggests “we are at the start of the fourth wave led by Delta, but that the trajectory will depend on a steady increase in fully vaccinated coverage and the timing, pace and extent of reopening,” Theresa Tam told Chief of Public Health Theresa Tam reporters. “Delta is a formidable enemy,” she added. Earlier, a Washington Post report said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention described the variant as as contagious as chickenpox. Read more Of the varieties discovered in Canada, Delta grew more than fivefold in June, Tam said. Nationwide, the seven-day average of cases is 93% lower than it was at the peak of the third wave, but the average is rising again, official data show. Separately, Canada extended by about a month its main pandemic support measures, including subsidies for businesses to pay wages and rent, until October 23rd. Businesses were pushing for an extension as the liberal government appears ready to demand an early September vote. Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said the measures were still needed because the economy was still in the process of reopening. Read more Earlier Friday, Statistics Canada said economic growth rose 0.7% in June after health restrictions were lifted after the third wave. Read more If health restrictions are eased too soon before more populations are fully vaccinated, “we can expect to see a sharp resurgence by the end of the summer,” Tam said. More than 81% of Canadians eligible for vaccines have had an injection, and more than 66% are fully vaccinated. But about 6 million people still need to be vaccinated, she said. She noted that Britain had seen a sharp rise in new cases, but now they are falling as more and more people become infected. “The international experience with Delta-led waves underscores the need for gradual and careful removal of restrictions until fully vaccinated coverage is high across the population,” Tam said. Reporting by Steve Scherer; Edited by Emelia Sithole-Matarise Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

