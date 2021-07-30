Surfer on the run for RNLI





A local surfer who was rescued from the St Agnes RNLI lifeboat has taken on the challenge of running the London Marathon to raise funds for the charity that helped save his life.

In May 2020, Jonathan Davies was surfing with friends at Chapel Porth when the experienced surfer was seen face down in the water. The other surfers quickly pulled him out of the sea and, with Jonathan fighting for his life, the emergency services were called. With first aid from life-saving survivors already at the scene and urgently needed oxygen brought to the scene from the St Agnes lifeboat, Jonathan was given life-saving first aid until the Coast Guard Rescue helicopter arrived to take him to hospital. Now, a little over a year later, Mr. Davies is fit and well and is preparing to run the London Marathon, raising funds to save lives at sea. Davies tha, This is my very small way of doing something, of returning something to everyone who played a role in saving me last year. Choosing RNLI was the obvious way to put a figure on marathon training. Not to be neglected, Jonathans Victoria’s wife joined the St. Agnes RNLI volunteer crew. Already in its training, Victoria hopes to become a fully qualified member of the volunteer sea crew within the year. In fact, Victoria has already helped with a rescue when, during one of her first training sessions, the St. Agnes lifeboat was diverted to rescue two kayakers.

You can learn more about Jonathans rescue and his efforts to raise funds for him Only Giving page.

