The Warriors said goodbye to Assistant Coach Kendall Core





BABSON PARK, Fla. (July 30, 2021) After four seasons at Webber International University working as a graduate assistant coach and assistant coach for the Warriors softball team, Kendall Core has announced that she will go to Texas to become a high school English and softball / volleyball instructor. Core first came to Webber in the Fall of 2017 as a graduate assistant coach before graduating with her MBA in the Spring of 2019. She was then promoted to assistant softball coach for the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Most recently in 2021, the Warriors claimed the team’s first regular season’s regular season championship since 2012 after going 15-9 at the conference and then finishing 30-24 overall. Webber Trainer with Softball Kristy Burton said: “Kendall ‘s loss is a heartbreak for our program and university, but we’re all proud of it. Kendall’ s passion for softball and coaching has had a huge impact on our program. It motivated our student-athletes to were the best can be not only in the competition but also in the classroom.He worked countless hours to help our athletes with strikes, defense, life and studies.It directly affected our entire Warrior family, including athletes, parents , staff, university and fans.Our team will not be the same without him, but I can promise that the impact you have made on us all will last a lifetime.Once a Warrior always a Warrior.Gianna and you we will miss you too.Thank you so much for everything you have done.This team will work every day to make you proud.Texas is lucky to have you and we all look forward to seeing your success on this adventure new “. Coach Core played her collegiate softball at the NCAA Division-I Alabama State University where she was a two-time All-SWAC First Team performer (2014, 2017), was a two-time selection of the SWAC All-Tournament team (2015, 2016) ), and was the MVP of the SWAC Tournament in 2016. She received her bachelor’s degree in public relations from ASU in 2017. In high school, Core played four years at Benicia High School, where she was a three-time selection of first team of all conferences as a third player (2010-2013), was twice Offensive Player of the Year (2010, 2011), and was twice MVP of the SCAC League (2012, 2013), while also writing basketball .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://webberathletics.com/news/2021/7/30/softball-warriors-bid-farewell-to-assistant-coach-kendall-core.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos