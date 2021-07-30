



Quiz This week in the international FP news quiz: a seizure of presidential power, new COVID-19 restrictions, and diplomatic visits to China.









1. Which country is facing political chaos after its president suspended parliament and fired the prime minister last weekend? China

Brazil

Australia

Tunisia 2. The Prime Minister of Iraq visited the White House on Monday. What’s his name? Mustafa el-Kadhimi

Adil Abdul-Mahdi

Barham Salih |

Nouri al-Maliki 3. Some parts of the United States are reinstating coronavirus restrictions to combat the spread of the delta variant. What percentage of the U.S. population aged 12 and over is fully vaccinated against COVID-19? 58 percent

39 percent

81 percent

74 percent 4. Who was inaugurated as the new president of Peru on Wednesday? Keiko Fujimori

Dina Boluarte

Luis Galarreta

Pedro Castillo 5. The General Council of World Trade Organizations held key meetings this week at the body’s headquarters. In which city is the headquarters located? Brussels

New York

Geneva

Vienna 6. Which move on Tuesday marked the last step in the slow melting of relations between North and South Korea? A relay team consisting of swimmers from both countries competed in the Olympics.

A major cross-border telephone line reopened after a year offline.

Activists held a peace picnic in the Demilitarized Zone.

The leaders of the two countries took part in a joint Zoom call. 7. Who is the US Deputy Secretary of State who paid a visit to Tianjin, China, this week? Stephen Pol

Wendy Sherman

Antony Blink

Victoria Nuland 8. Representatives of which organization paid a diplomatic visit to Tianjin two days later? Association of Southeast Asian Nations

World Health Organization

Taliban

American Chamber of Commerce 9. According to a new study, which country is the best place to be during a major social collapse? New Zeland

Spain

Kazakhstan

United States 10. What international incident plunged the Hobby Lobby retail chain into hot water this week? The company announced that it would no longer import glitter from China, in support of the competition of the great American power.

Critics condemned the company for pursuing strategic expansion in Uganda after the country passed a new bill criminalizing same-sex relationships.

Authorities seized a 3,500-year-old tablet with the text from the Gilgamesh Epic, which the company had illegally imported.

