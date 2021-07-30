Quiz

This week in the international FP news quiz: a seizure of presidential power, new COVID-19 restrictions, and diplomatic visits to China.


Signs for instructions on wearing masks in the White House

White House Correspondents Association board member Fin Gomez replaces billboard instructions for wearing masks around the press conference room at the White House in Washington on July 27th. Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

July 30, 2021, 5:15 p.m.

Do you think you have a nose for international news? Try yourself with our weekly quiz!

1. Which country is facing political chaos after its president suspended parliament and fired the prime minister last weekend?




2. The Prime Minister of Iraq visited the White House on Monday. What’s his name?




3. Some parts of the United States are reinstating coronavirus restrictions to combat the spread of the delta variant. What percentage of the U.S. population aged 12 and over is fully vaccinated against COVID-19?




4. Who was inaugurated as the new president of Peru on Wednesday?




5. The General Council of World Trade Organizations held key meetings this week at the body’s headquarters. In which city is the headquarters located?




6. Which move on Tuesday marked the last step in the slow melting of relations between North and South Korea?




7. Who is the US Deputy Secretary of State who paid a visit to Tianjin, China, this week?




8. Representatives of which organization paid a diplomatic visit to Tianjin two days later?




9. According to a new study, which country is the best place to be during a major social collapse?




10. What international incident plunged the Hobby Lobby retail chain into hot water this week?




You scored

There is a big world out there! Complete the global follow-up by subscribing to the Morning Brief, Foreign policythe main daily newspaper.

You scored

Perfection! You are a professional who needs in-depth knowledge provided in the Situation Report, our national security and defense newsletter.

Do you think you have a nose for international news? Try yourself with our weekly quiz!

1. Which country is facing political chaos after its president suspended parliament and fired the prime minister last weekend?




2. The Prime Minister of Iraq visited the White House on Monday. What’s his name?




3. Some parts of the United States are reinstating coronavirus restrictions to combat the spread of the delta variant. What percentage of the U.S. population aged 12 and over is fully vaccinated against COVID-19?




4. Who was inaugurated as the new president of Peru on Wednesday?




5. The General Council of World Trade Organizations held key meetings this week at the body’s headquarters. In which city is the headquarters located?




6. Which move on Tuesday marked the last step in the slow melting of relations between North and South Korea?




7. Who is the US Deputy Secretary of State who paid a visit to Tianjin, China, this week?




8. Representatives of which organization paid a diplomatic visit to Tianjin two days later?




9. According to a new study, which country is the best place to be during a major social collapse?




10. What international incident plunged the Hobby Lobby retail chain into hot water this week?




You scored

There is a big world out there! Complete the global follow-up by subscribing to the Morning Brief, Foreign policythe main daily newspaper.

You scored

Perfection! You are a professional who needs in-depth knowledge provided in the Situation Report, our national security and defense newsletter.

Do you have feedback? E-mail [email protected] to tell me your thoughts.

Nina Goldman is the Deputy Editor of Copies at Foreign policy. Tweet: @goldmannk

More from Foreign Policy