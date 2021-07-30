As colleges issue policies, international students debate the mixing of vaccines

Suryansh Agarwal, a freshman from Kanpur, India, was excited to attend the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor in the fall and was looking forward to living on campus after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine in May. Then he read the school vaccine instructions.

The University of Michigan has determined that every student living on campus must be inoculated with a vaccine authorized by the World Health Organization or the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. To allow students to return safely this fall, many colleges across the country will be operating under these types of vaccine mandates for students and faculty.

But this poses a case for Agarwal, which received the Bharat Biotechs Covaxin vaccine, which currently does not have authorization from the WHO or the FDA.

I considered myself really lucky to get the vaccine, Agarwal said. But now he worries that he may not be able to fully participate in school activities due to his vaccination status.

Some international students who were vaccinated in their home countries now face the possibility that they may need to be re-vaccinated, while studies on vaccine mixing and compliance are still ongoing.

In India, the Covaxin and Serum Institute of India Covishield developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca became available to people aged 18 to 44 on 1 May.

I’m on the fence now, said student Suryansh Agarwal. I have not seen any study regarding the difficult condition I am in, with taking Covaxin and then another stroke. When and if those studies come out, I can make a decision.

I booked the first part I could get without thinking about Covax against Covishield or anything like that because the situation was really bad at the time, Agarwal said. There was a current shortage of beds and oxygen, and the Covid-19 cases were at an all-time high for the time being, so I got it without having a second thought.

With more than 31.5 million cases of Covid-19 to date, which is likely to be an understatement, India has been one of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic. In addition to the lack of oxygen and overcrowded hospitals, access to vaccines is also an issue with a population of nearly 1.4 billion people. Currently only 7.3% of the population in India is fully vaccinated, The New York Times reported.

According toUniversity of Michigan website, if you received a vaccine approved for use in the US, you will not be considered fully vaccinated, so you will be expected to follow the required weekly testing and mitigation procedures until you are fully vaccinated with an approved vaccine.

The University of Michigan responded to NBC News’ request for comment with instructions on its website that says it will provide vaccination opportunities for any student wishing to be revaccinated with a vaccine authorized by the WHO and the FDA.

Agarwal is not sure if it feels comfortable to be revaccinated with a vaccine from another manufacturer.

E Com-COV study conducted by the University of Oxford showed that a two-dose single-dose regimen AstraZeneca followed by a single dose of the Pfizer vaccine has proven efficacy against COVID-19 disease and hospitalization.

While this study showed promising results, the WHO still warns against individuals mixing and matching vaccines. Soumya Swaminathan, WHO chief scientist, earlier this month cicerone, Individuals do not have to decide for themselves, public health agencies can, based on available data. Data from mixed and match studies of different vaccines are expected for immunogenicity and safety both need to be evaluated.

Uli Strych, director of strategic initiatives and program development at the Texas Children’s Hospital Center for Partnership Product Development, agreed.

From my expectations, there should be no problem with combining any type of vaccine; they may even be favorable, Strych said. But all this is shocked by the fact that vaccine testing should be a monitored and controlled process.

Referring to what is called “primary heterologous stimulation”, vaccine mixing and matching may actually be more effective, but there are still ongoing studies to determine the safety and efficacy of receiving two different Covid-19 vaccines.

Instructions from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shown, There is no data available on the safety or efficacy of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine currently authorized in the United States after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine not authorized by the FDA. However, in some circumstances people who received an currently unauthorized COVID-19 vaccine in the United States may be offered a revaccination with an FDA-approved vaccine.

I kept thinking that something bad could happen if I got different vaccines, said a Yale student. But I was guided by professionals who said that if you wait long enough, there will be no negative side effects.

Despite limited guidance, some international students have decided to move forward with a mix and match approach, in part because of travel time issues.

Dami Adekeye is a senior at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut. Her family currently resides in Abu Dhabi, UAE, where Adekeye spent the fall 2020 semester.

She received the Sinopharm vaccine while in the UAE in January. But before taking the second dose of Sinopharm, she had to return to Yale for the spring semester.

I kept thinking that something bad could happen if I got different vaccines, Adekeye said. But I was guided by professionals who said that if you wait long enough, there will be no negative side effects.

She then received a dose of the Pfizer vaccine through the Yales vaccination program.

It would be important for the WHO to try to help address this issue of different vaccines and different brands and how this affects the ability of people to claim to be fully vaccinated, Dr. noted. Amesh Adalja, senior researcher at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Safety.

The Sinopharm vaccine produced by the Beijing Bio-Institute was approved by the WHO on May 7. This was followed by the authorization of the WHO for the other Chinese vaccine, Sinovac-CoronaVac, on 1 June.

In accordance with Yale Policies, which require students and faculty to be fully vaccinated with a WHO-authorized vaccine, both of which will be accepted.

But waiting for the university policies to come out also raised some issues for international students who were unsure if they would get the vaccines that were available in their home countries.

Coco Chai, a young woman in Yale from Beijing, waited until July to receive her vaccine.

I did not want to take it too early because I was not sure what policy Yale would have, she said.

After taking a year gap and staying in Beijing for the 2020-2021 school year, Chai was determined to return to New Haven for the next year of college.

When the WHO added CoronaVac to its authorized list, Chai decided to do the vaccination.

Adding CoronaVac to the list was a great relief for me to hear because it was becoming difficult to get that Sinopharm to Beijing, Chai said.

As WHO evaluates different vaccines, university policies will be adjusted accordingly.

But some international students remain completely unvaccinated.

There are some international students where there is simply no opportunity for vaccination where they are, Adekeye said. People can not control where they are and people can not get vaccines from anywhere.

