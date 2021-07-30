Explore the world with FOX News Channel’s Martha MacCallum

FOX TV presenter Martha McCallum has traveled the world – but Cape Cod is her favorite destination.

FOX News



Martha MacCallum currently serves as the anchor and executive editor of History with Martha MacCallum (weekdays, 3 pm / EET) on FOX News Channel. A fan of history, MacCallum wrote it first book, Unknown value: A story of family, courage and sacrifice from Pearl Harbor to Iwo Jima, which pays homage to the heroic men who sacrificed everything at Iwo Jima. The book takes the reader from Pearl Harbor to Iwo Jima through the lives of these brave men, among them Harry Gray, a member of her family, as told through letters and memoirs.

Martha is a strong advocate for women empowerment issues, about which she writes surgeries time AND Market Hour on topics. She also recently shared her top five pieces of career advice WEALTH.

She is a two-time recipient of the American Women in Radio and Television Award for her top-level reporting. In this exclusive interview for Forbes.com, from her summer home in Cape Cod, Martha revealed some of her travel favorites.

Where is your favorite vacation spot?

Chatham, Mass., Is definitely our family favorite I have been here since I was a kid. where we feel the stress melt while navigating while playing tennis. is a really joyful place for us. We have a house here for about 17 years and spend as much time here as possible. Weekends too, and Thanksgiving Day. This is our second home. We come up with Thanksgiving Day, and then again after Memorial Day. Every season is fantastic here. I find the beauty of Cape in every season. We want Chatham Team and his wonderful pub with wonderful clam powder and beer on tap. We called our dog Squire. We love it Chatham Bars Inn, and Wequassett a beautiful place in the Pleasant Bay. Wellfleet beaches are also stunning.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

How did you stay in shape and style during your travels, and also keep your energy up?

I like to run and most mornings I go for a 5 mile run, as much as I can. I like to play tennis and I like to be outside. We play a lot of tennis here. Wherever we travel I find a place to run is the best way to discover a new place as well. Exploring that way gives you a great sense of where you are.

What brand of luggage do you use? Why

We have T. Antoni the suitcases and bags in which we invested many years ago. They last forever. They are great. Things stay beautiful inside. Brand is a great brand and a great graduation gift for our kids, as they last forever.

What health and beauty products are you never on when traveling?

I am never without Jao a lavender disinfectant spray. It’s a great product. Use it on the plane. SkinBetter protective serum. This is a fantastic product without which I never travel. I buy it at my dermatologist’s office.

How do you fight jet lag?

Lots of water and whenever possible, a flight during the day. If they offer wine, I try to pass it, you definitely fight jet lag better without wine.

Which frequent passenger memberships do you belong to?

JUST United Airlines. We live in New Jersey near Newark Airport and this is their hub and we can use our points.

Where did you spend your honeymoon?

We went for two weeks to Paris and the south of France. Explored Paris then Provence and Monaco. It was an absolutely wonderful honeymoon. It was 26 years ago.

What are some of the destinations on your bucket list?

Just watching the Olympics I would like to visit Japan Brazil or Chile. And I would love to see both. I love skiing so I am always looking for new places to ski. I would love to go to Gstaad.

Do you have a favorite hotel?

In London, for business and pleasure we spent a lot of time there. It’s our favorite city outside of New York where we stay Dukes, which is a small hotel in St. James Place, with a famous purebred martini barvery. only 20 or so rooms and whenever I work in London, it is the perfect location hidden in a small side street. AND The Conquerors, a beautiful hotel in Mayfair. I really want to go to Claridges.

The best trip ever?

South Africa we did a safari. Experiences is such an out-of-body experience, different from everything we are used to in the US. She was dreamy. When we landed on a small plane we saw a big lion and lioness nestled in a tree..then we got in a jeep and instantly we were surrounded by elephants. It was like a dream. It was so amazing.

The best souvenir you have ever bought?

When my husband and I got married for the first time we went to Italy. We had just bought a small brown stone in Hoboken and wanted to find a knock on the door in Italy. We went to the ancient stables. It was a fun trip. And we found a big lion door knocker..and we take it to every house we own. It is a wonderful memory.

What foods do you pack in your luggage? What else enters your portfolio?

I usually stay in a sweater or a travel blanket..my Jao is the biggest thing and my headphones and a book to read and food made from Go Macro.

What do you do when you are really tired but you are traveling or working and you need to be “active”?

I will often do 10-minute meditation, as a daily rest, lie down for 10 minutes and do a meditation that is like a little sleep. It really is really helpful. When I am depressed, I drink a great Diet Cola.

For more about My Wanderlust Travels, please follow me on Instagram at @DebbiKickham, and please sign up for Forbes.com.