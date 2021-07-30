



“We have a vision to make a better world for all people, and that vision begins with us at home in our communities,” said President Alexander. “I look forward to encouraging our 1.4 million Lions worldwide to show what we can achieve through heartfelt service.” President Alexander’s message for the year is “Service from the heart,” which is a call for Lions and people around the world to live the service in their hearts. A member of the Brooklyn Lions Bedford Stuyvesant Club since 1984, he has held many offices within the association, including club president, area chairman, district chairman, county deputy governor, county governor, cabinet secretary, treasurer and cabinet and DGE group leader. He also served as a carrier for Lions Eye Bank, a member of the PDG County and Multiple District Association, a trustee of State of New York and the Bermuda Lions Foundation and was appointed as the Lions Representative at UNICEF-New York from 2012-2014. He has served in US/ Planning and Organizing Committees of the Canadian Lions Leadership Forum and has been a presenter at several USCanada Forums. In recognition of his service to the association, he has received numerous awards including the Lion of the Year club, the Club President Award, Service Robert J. Uplinger Award, several County Governor Appraisal Awards, and the Multiple County Membership Growth Award. He is also the recipient of numerous International Presidential Certificates of Appreciation, seven International President Awards and the Ambassador of Goodwill Award, the highest honor the association bestows on its members. He is a doctor Franklin G. Mason, a member of WP Woods and a progressive member of Melvin Jones. In addition to his Lion activities, President Alexander is active in numerous professional and community organizations. He has served as chairman of the advisory board for the New York Urban League and as a member of the board of St. Francis DeSales School for the Deaf. He is also a winner of the Congressional Registration Award. President Alexander has two daughters and his service partner, Fan Cazabon, is a Lion and a progressive companion of Melvin Jones. About Lions Clubs International Lions Clubs International is the largest organization of service clubs in the world. More than 1.4 million members in over 48,000 clubs are serving in 200 countries and geographic areas across the globe. Since 1917, the Lions have strengthened local communities through practical services and humanitarian projects, and we extend our influence in service through the generous support of our Lions Clubs International Foundation. We are focused on supporting vision, the environment, childhood cancer, hunger, diabetes and other urgent humanitarian needs to help address some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. For more information about Lions Clubs International, visit lionsclubs.org. BURIMI Lions Clubs International Similar links https://www.lionsclubs.org/en

