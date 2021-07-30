Pakistan and US discuss ‘negotiated’ political solution in Afghanistan | World News







The talks also covered other issues of mutual interest, Dawn News reported on Friday.

This was the second meeting between the two leaders who first met in Geneva in March.

“I had a positive follow-up meeting with NSA Jake Sullivan today in Washington,” Yusuf wrote on Twitter in a tweet early in the morning.

“I met today with the NSA of Pakistan to consult on regional ties and security, and other areas of mutual co-operation. We discussed the urgent need for a reduction of violence in Afghanistan and a negotiated political solution to the conflict,” he said. Sullivan.

Since the announcement of the withdrawal of US forces by August 31, violence has escalated in Afghanistan and efforts to mediate a peaceful solution between the Afghan government and the insurgent Taliban have slowed.

Blinken, who returned to Washington on Thursday evening after a visit to India and Kuwait, said during the tour that Pakistan has “a vital role to play in using its influence with the Taliban to do everything it can to “Make sure the Taliban do not seek to take the country by force.”

Committed to withdrawing all US and NATO troops from Afghanistan by September 15, the Biden administration is now using its diplomatic influence to prevent a Taliban takeover and sees a role for Pakistan there, according to the report. of Dawn.

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is an intergovernmental military alliance between 28 European countries and 2 North American countries.

While Pakistan also wants to prevent the takeover of the army in Kabul, Prime Minister Imran Khan in an interview with an American channel this week said that the US decision to set a deadline for the withdrawal of troops had also narrowed Islamabad’s options.

Khan on PBS NewsHour, a news program in the US, showed that the Taliban see the withdrawal as their victory and are less ready for reconciliation efforts than they would have been if the timetable had not been announced.

Khan also criticized the US for trying to “seek a military solution in Afghanistan when there has never been one”.

The Pakistani delegation, which arrived in Washington three days ago, is also busy explaining its position in meetings with senior US officials, lawmakers, panel experts and media representatives. It is unclear whether the director general of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, who is also in Washington for talks, attended the meeting between the two NSAs, the report said.

