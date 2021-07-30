Sweden’s murder trial could shed some light on Iran’s new president





He was a 28-year-old student and member of a communist group in Iran serving a 10-year prison sentence in 1988 when, according to his family, he was summoned to a committee and executed without trial or defense. Family members said they did not receive the body, will or location of the burial site. They received a bag with a watch, a shirt and a certificate that did not specify the execution as the cause of death. The student, Bijan Bazargan, was among 5,000 prisoners belonging to the armed opposition and leftist groups in Iran whom Amnesty International and other rights groups say were executed in the summer of 1988. Bijan Bazargan was among 5,000 prisoners whom Amnesty International and other rights groups say were executed in 1988. Now, a Swedish court will prosecute a former official of the Iranian judiciary for war crimes and murder in connection with the death of Mr. Bazargans. The case carries some particularly public and damaging implications for Iran’s elected president, Ebrahim Raisi, who helped place prisoners who lived or died during those mass executions.

The defendant, Hamid Noury, 59, was indicted on Tuesday in Sweden under what is known as the principle of universal jurisdiction, a principle of international law that theoretically allows any national court to adjudicate defendants in serious crimes despite where they were performed. His trial begins on August 10, less than a week after Mr. Raisi takes office nearly 3,000 kilometers away in Tehran. The trial, which is expected to last until next April, risks exposing new details about Mr. Raisis’ role in a period of history he has sought to downplay or ignore. Mr. Noury ​​served as Assistant Deputy Prosecutor in Gohardasht Prison, where Mr. Bazargan and hundreds of prisoners were taken on tripod. The mass executions represent one of the Islamic Republic’s most brutal and dark blows against its opponents. International rights groups say they constitute crimes against humanity.

Some people tell us to forgive and forget, but we can not, said Laleh Bazargan, Mr. Bazargans’s sister, a 51-year-old pharmacist who emigrated to Sweden and lives in Stockholm. The truth must come out, for the sake of closure and responsibility.

Mr Raisi, 60, was a member of a four-person committee that questioned detainees and issued execution orders. Mr Raisi said he was acting under the direction of the revolution’s founding father, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, who had ordered the formation of a committee to facilitate executions. Allegations of Mr. Raisis’s work on that committee have covered him with his rise to the hierarchy of Iran, where he had been head of the judiciary before the June elections that placed him in the presidency. Amnesty International has called for an official inquiry into Mr’s past. Raisis. Although Mr. Raisi will enjoy diplomatic immunity if he travels abroad as president of the country, the case of Sweden, at least, can afford him with a disturbing optical problem as he begins to engage with the world. The United States, which decided Mr Raisi on a sanctions list two years ago for human rights abuses, is required to grant him a visa as a host country of the United Nations if he wishes to attend the General Assembly in New York this September. Even so, six Republican senators asked President Biden to deny visas z. Raisi and other senior Iranian officials for that rally, the largest diplomatic scene in the world. The Irans Mission to the United Nations said through a spokesman that there was no comment regarding the trial in Sweden and that Mr.’s travel plans. Raisis for the General Assembly remain unclear due to the Covid-19 pandemic. By z. Raisi is scheduled to speak at the event, in person or virtually.

The case against Mr. Nouri appears to have made him the first Iranian defendant in a prosecution invoked on the principle of universal jurisdiction. Iranian officials and operatives have been convicted in Germany, France and most recently in Belgium of murder and terrorism-related plots within those countries, but never for crimes committed inside Iran, legal experts said. The trial is extremely important in breaking the cycle of impunity from Iran elsewhere for officials accused of serious human rights violations, said Shadi Sadr, a prominent human rights lawyer in London. In announcing the charges against Mr Noury, Swedish prosecutor Kristina Lindhoff Carleson said that the extensive investigation that resulted in this indictment shows that although these acts were committed beyond Swedish territory and more than three decades ago, they may be subject to legal procedures in Sweden. The prosecution statement said the defendant was suspected of having participated in mass executions, intentionally taking the lives of prisoners and subjecting them to torture and inhuman treatment. Such actions, Swedish authorities said, violated the Geneva Conventions. The detainees were mostly members of an armed opposition group, the Mujahideen Khalq, now popularly known as the MEK, and left-wing political groups. Human rights activists have said most of the executed prisoners had not been convicted of capital crimes and had served prison sentences.

Mr Noury ​​was arrested at Stockholm airport when he arrived to visit family in 2019. Activists had learned of his travel plans and had warned authorities, who denied him bail. They launched an investigation, interviewing dozens of family members of the victims, survivors and Iranian human rights activists who had recorded for years evidence and details of mass executions.

Mr Nourys’s lawyer told Swedish media that he denied the allegations and that authorities had arrested the wrong man. E Abdorrahman Boroumand The foundation, a Washington-based human rights group named after a pro-democracy Iranian lawyer killed in 1991, published a report in 2010 on the mass executions of 1988. The report was prepared by a British lawyer who was head of an international tribunal for the civil war in Sierra Leone. Roya Boroumand, a daughter of Mr. Boroumands who is the executive director of the foundation, said his subsequent investigation showed that Mr. Noury, known by the nickname Hamid Abbasi, had been the right hand of the deputy prosecutor of Gohardasht prison. She said Mr. Noury ​​and others like him had played an active role in interrogating the detainees, preparing the list of names for the so-called death committee, and then forwarding the detainees listed from the cells to blindfolded in a dark hallway in a room where committee members, who included Mr. Raisi, interrogated. The committee asked the prisoners about their political convictions and willingness to punish comrades and express allegiance to the Islamic Republic. The committee often made an on-site decision on whether the prisoners were alive, Ms Boroumand said. The significance of the Swedish case is not about one person, but about the fact that the Islamic Republic will be tried, Ms. Boroumand said. He is coming back to pursue them and hopefully will prevent the recurrence of such crimes. The mass executions took place in Tehran Evin Prison and Gohardasht Prison in Karaj, about 12 miles west of Tehran. In Gohardasht, convicts were hung in tubes in an adjacent area known as Hosseiniyeh, which is commonly used for religious ceremonies and prayers. The bodies were buried in mass graves in secret places.

About 30 plaintiffs, including Mr.’s sister. Bazargans is expected to testify against Mr Noury ​​at trial in Sweden. Ms. Bazargan said she thinks about her brother every day. She was 13 when he was arrested at the age of 23 and was allowed to visit him once a year until his execution five years later.

In an interview, she remembered him as a protective and caring older brother, taking him to the movies and restaurants, giving advice to school and friends. For many years, Ms Bazargan said, she had imagined what it would mean if she faced one of the suspects responsible for his execution. That day is now set for October 19 in a courtroom in Stockholm. I want to look him in the eye and say, Speak, said Mrs. Bazargan. Talk about what you did. Talk about what you did to him. Talk about how you killed so many people.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/30/world/middleeast/iran-sweden-trial-raisi.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos