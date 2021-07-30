Travel to the Netherlands during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go





(CNN) If you are planning to travel to the Netherlands, here is what you need to know and wait if you want to visit during the Covid-19 pandemic Grounds The Netherlands introduced a severe blockade in December 2020, following a rapid increase in Covid-19 cases. The first night border in the country since World War II was established in January, leading to unrest in major cities. The Netherlands has since eased restrictions as it looks like it will return to normal life – although the Dutch prime minister has apologized for easing restrictions very quickly and returned some of them. What is offered Amsterdam is the biggest attraction of the Netherlands, with its perfect canals, spectacular architecture and café culture. But beyond the capital there is much to love, from the sleek elegant capital of The Hague to the ever-growing port of Rotterdam. Even outdoor lovers will not feel changed, with excellent cycling routes and water sports opportunities on offer. Who can go Residents of the European Union are allowed to enter the Netherlands for any reason, and travelers from other countries who are not considered very high risk (with a variant of concern) may enter the Netherlands. Currently, the following destinations are considered “safe”: Albania, Armenia, Australia, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brunei, Canada, Faroe Islands, Greenland, Hong Kong, Israel, Japan, Jordan, Kosovo, Lebanon, Moldova, Montenegro , New Zealand, North Macedonia, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Ukraine and the United States. A complete list of safe places, regularly updated, can be found at Dutch government website Destinations considered “very high risk (with a variant of concern)” are currently: Argentina, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guyana, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Panama , Paraguay, Peru, South Africa, Suriname, United Kingdom, Uruguay and Venezuela. From those places, no free travel is allowed. The same goes for countries considered “very high risk”, which are currently the British Virgin Islands, Costa Rica, Fiji, Kuwait, Maldives, Mongolia, Namibia, Oman, Seychelles and Tunisia. All countries that are not listed are considered high risk and travelers are subject to restrictions depending on their vaccine status. See below. What are the limitations? Travelers from “safe” countries do not need to show proof of vaccination or a negative test to enter it Netherlands Those coming from “high risk” countries (any country not listed above) must either show proof of vaccination (approved by the European Medicines Agency or the World Health Organization) or be quarantined for 10 days at the address specified of the passenger. Arrivals from countries considered “very high risk” and “very high risk (with a variant of concern)” must be self-quarantined at their address in the Netherlands for 10 days, regardless of their vaccine status. They must complete a mandatory quarantine declaration and show the results of a negative PCR or antigen test (taken within 48 and 24 hours respectively if you arrive by plane). Returning another negative test on the fifth day of quarantine means that visitors from these places can move freely throughout the country. You can schedule an appointment to be tested once you are in the Netherlands by calling 0800 1202. All travelers must complete a health check form, which may be downloaded here What is the situation with Covid? Covid cases rose in mid-July in the Netherlands, albeit from a low base, driven in part by the emergence of the highly contagious Delta variant. Cases have declined. As of July 30, there have been just under 1.9 million cases in the country, up from 32,749 last week – about half of its peak in November 2020. What can visitors expect? The Dutch government eased the restrictions in June, before bringing some of them on July 9, with Prime Minister Mark Rutte apologizing for easing them too soon. The nightclubs are closed again and there will be no summer festivals. Restaurant guests should sit and socially distance themselves at a distance of 1.5 meters, including outside. The current rules will be reviewed on 13 August. While masks are no longer required in indoor public spaces, the Dutch government recommends that they be worn when a social distance of 1.5 meters can not be maintained. However, anyone over the age of 13 must wear one on public transport, as well as on platforms and stations. Those who do not do so could face fines of € 95 ($ 112). Useful links Our latest coverage Joe Minihane and Julia Buckley contributed to this report

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/travel/article/netherlands-travel-covid-19/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos