Turkey is the future as wildfires hit Mediterranean countries





Firefighters in Turkey struggled to control dozens of wildfires for the third day on Friday, as rapidly spreading flames forced the evacuation of popular holiday resorts and dozens of rural areas along the Mediterranean coast. The fires, which authorities say may have been caused by arson or human negligence, have killed at least four people and injured about 200 others. As tourists were forced to flee their hotels, some by boat as the flames receded closer, locals in rural areas watched fires burn their homes, killing their livestock and destroying their businesses. Our lungs are burning, our future is burning, said Muhittin Bocek, the mayor of Antalya, a resort town, in a telephone interview from the ruined city of Manavgat, about 50 kilometers east along the coast.

The fires are part of a broader pattern of fires sweeping the Mediterranean this summer, with areas in Lebanon, Syria, Greece, Italy and Cyprus also battling fast-moving fires.

They are also the latest in a series of extreme weather events across the planet from deadly floods in Europe and China to raging wildfires in the United States, Canada and Siberia, which scientists believe are linked to climate change. resulting from global warming. Cagatay Tavsanoglu, a professor of biology specializing in fire ecology at Hacettepe University in Ankara, Turkey, said fires in the Mediterranean basin are an annual occurrence, but the spread of flames this year should serve as a warning. Many fires could not be extinguished, and with the influence of dry winds, the burning happened very quickly, said Mr. Tavsanoglu. It is only the first indication of what climate change in the Mediterranean region would do in the future.

According to models showing an increase in global temperature of three degrees Celsius (or an additional 5.4 degrees Fahrenheit), the high-end forecast, the average area burned each year in southern Europe would double, according to a research paper published in Nature in 2018 And even if the temperature stays below 1.5 degrees Celsius, the goal of the Paris Climate Agreements, 40 percent more land could be burned, the researchers warned. Cyprus suffered some of the worst fires in decades this summer, killing at least four. Authorities in Greece have evacuated areas north of Athens this week after forest fires threatened homes near the capital. And in Italy, the island of Sardinia is facing an unprecedented catastrophe this month, regional authorities have said. In Lebanon, where the state has virtually ceased to function and authorities have barely taken any measures to help avoid fires this summer, a teenager died this week as flames spread to the north of the country and to Syria. Extreme weather Updated July 30, 2021, 11:28 AM ET In the district of Akkar, videos distributed online showed dystopian scenes of wildfires spreading through the woods on Wednesday. Firefighters, the Lebanese army, civil defense officers and volunteers have fought to control them. The fires complicated the suffering of many in Lebanon living with daily shortages of fuel and medicine, countless power outages and the aftermath of an unprecedented financial crisis. More than 100 municipalities are facing high risk of forest fires, the Lebanese Agricultural Research Institute said this week.

In Turkey, fires broke out Wednesday in Manavgat, a town in the southern province of Antalya. As of Friday, there were fires at more than 70 other points across the country, the Turkish Forest Directorate said.

Some of the fires have been brought under control, but three people have died in Manavgat and a fourth in Marmaris, another popular holiday resort. The fires also spread to the Bodrum holiday destination, where at least two hotels were evacuated. Turkish authorities are still investigating the cause of the fires, but on Thursday government communications director Fahrettin Altun called them an attack. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said law enforcement and intelligence officers were examining the allegations of arson. This is not something you can give up, Mr Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul on Friday. Because it is almost at the same time, in different places. Turkey has deployed about 4,000 firefighters, hundreds of vehicles and three planes to put out the fires, according to Agriculture Minister Bekir Pakdemirli.

But for some residents, the response was slow and inadequate. Does the Turkish Republic have only three planes? a resident of Manavgat cried to Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu as he visited the city on Thursday night.

Mr Cavusoglu spoke against the backdrop of a ruined landscape and television footage from earlier in the day showed entire areas left empty and smokers, full of houses burning under the orange sky. Mr Bocek, the mayor of Antalya, said one in four neighborhoods in Manavgat had to be evacuated. In a community highly dependent on agriculture and livestock, Mr Bocek said most residents were still not allowed to return home as the fires were out of control. With high tensions, a mob attacked two people on Thursday, blaming them for starting the fires, according to Turkish media reports. When military police intervened to protect the couple, a crowd tried to pull them away, without success. While anger was boiling in some places, in others he had not had time to think about who to blame. When the flames fell on us, we could not save anything but the cow, said Nuray Canbolat, a resident of Kozan district in the southern province of Adana, in a television interview with the state-run Anadolu news agency. We just saved our lives.

