International Restaurant Brands (QSR) earnings in Q2 2021 beat

Jose Cil, CEO of Restaurant Brands International, speaks during an interview with CNBC on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, USA, November 6, 2019.

Internationalon Restaurant Brands on Friday reported quarterly earnings and revenue that exceeded Wall Street expectations, driven in part by strong growth in digital sales in its brand home markets.

The company shares rose 3% in morning trading.

Here is what the company reported compared to what Wall Street expected, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:

The share of profits for: 77 cents adjusted versus the expected 61 cents

77 cents adjusted versus the expected 61 cents Income: $ 1.44 billion versus the expected $ 1.36 billion

The company reported second-quarter net fiscal revenue of $ 391 million, or 84 cents a share, from $ 164 million, or 35 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Restaurant Brands gained 77 cents per share, exceeding 61 cents per share expected by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

net salesrose 37% to $ 1.44 billion, exceeding expectations of $ 1.36 billion. At the same time last year, the company’s revenue fell 25%, damaged by blockages and home stay orders.

This quarter, digital sales grew by almost 60% year-on-year and 15% compared to the previous quarter in the domestic markets of its three brands.

Tim Hortons reported sales in the same store of 27.6%. A year ago, the Canadian coffee chain saw a 29.3% sales crater while consumers stayed home and made their own coffee.

Outside the parent company portfolio, Tims has taken longer to recover from the pandemic, damaged by the Covid-19 revival in its domestic market and a slower pace of vaccinations there. Executives said they were encouraged by the results of this quarter. The chain usually accounts for approximately 60% of the total revenue of Restaurant Brands.

“Importers’s important to remember that Canada, especially Ontario, remained under tight closures during the second quarter, even though vaccination rates are improving,” Restaurant Brands CEO Jose Cil told analysts.

The Tims has added more cold drinks to its menu, a strategy that has worked well for rival Starbucks. It launched iced coffee and real fruit extractors during the quarter.

As growth in its domestic market has slowed, the Tims has turned to China for new customers. The chain plans to double its footprint there in 400 countries by the end of 2021.

Sales at the same Burger King store grew by 18.2% on a quarterly basis. A year ago, she saw the metric drop 13.4%. Despite the recovery of the hamburger chain, Cil expressed disappointment with his overall performance in the United States.

“Our core issue has really been focus and pace. We have not put enough focus on those few priorities that will have the biggest impact,” Cil said. “We have not moved fast enough in these priorities to accelerate business performance to the level we know we are capable of.”

For example, Burger King started getting the chicken sandwich in June, almost two years after the Popeyes sister chain grew the fast food sector with its version. Cil said the company plans to work on its breakfast menu as part of a broader plan to improve its offerings.

Popeyes was the only brand to report sales decline in the same store, although the metric fell by less than 1%. It faced tough comparisons with a year ago, when sales at the same store rose 24.8% despite blockages. In the United States, its sales in the same store fell 2.5%. Cil said new chicken sandwiches from competitors like McDonald’s, as well as job challenges, put pressure on Popeye sales this quarter.

The company also announced an increase in its share repurchase authorization to $ 1 billion over the next two years.