International
International Restaurant Brands (QSR) earnings in Q2 2021 beat
Jose Cil, CEO of Restaurant Brands International, speaks during an interview with CNBC on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, USA, November 6, 2019.
Brendan McDermid I Reuters
Internationalon Restaurant Brands on Friday reported quarterly earnings and revenue that exceeded Wall Street expectations, driven in part by strong growth in digital sales in its brand home markets.
The company shares rose 3% in morning trading.
Here is what the company reported compared to what Wall Street expected, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:
- The share of profits for: 77 cents adjusted versus the expected 61 cents
- Income: $ 1.44 billion versus the expected $ 1.36 billion
The company reported second-quarter net fiscal revenue of $ 391 million, or 84 cents a share, from $ 164 million, or 35 cents a share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Restaurant Brands gained 77 cents per share, exceeding 61 cents per share expected by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.
net salesrose 37% to $ 1.44 billion, exceeding expectations of $ 1.36 billion. At the same time last year, the company’s revenue fell 25%, damaged by blockages and home stay orders.
This quarter, digital sales grew by almost 60% year-on-year and 15% compared to the previous quarter in the domestic markets of its three brands.
Tim Hortons reported sales in the same store of 27.6%. A year ago, the Canadian coffee chain saw a 29.3% sales crater while consumers stayed home and made their own coffee.
Outside the parent company portfolio, Tims has taken longer to recover from the pandemic, damaged by the Covid-19 revival in its domestic market and a slower pace of vaccinations there. Executives said they were encouraged by the results of this quarter. The chain usually accounts for approximately 60% of the total revenue of Restaurant Brands.
“Importers’s important to remember that Canada, especially Ontario, remained under tight closures during the second quarter, even though vaccination rates are improving,” Restaurant Brands CEO Jose Cil told analysts.
The Tims has added more cold drinks to its menu, a strategy that has worked well for rival Starbucks. It launched iced coffee and real fruit extractors during the quarter.
As growth in its domestic market has slowed, the Tims has turned to China for new customers. The chain plans to double its footprint there in 400 countries by the end of 2021.
Sales at the same Burger King store grew by 18.2% on a quarterly basis. A year ago, she saw the metric drop 13.4%. Despite the recovery of the hamburger chain, Cil expressed disappointment with his overall performance in the United States.
“Our core issue has really been focus and pace. We have not put enough focus on those few priorities that will have the biggest impact,” Cil said. “We have not moved fast enough in these priorities to accelerate business performance to the level we know we are capable of.”
For example, Burger King started getting the chicken sandwich in June, almost two years after the Popeyes sister chain grew the fast food sector with its version. Cil said the company plans to work on its breakfast menu as part of a broader plan to improve its offerings.
Popeyes was the only brand to report sales decline in the same store, although the metric fell by less than 1%. It faced tough comparisons with a year ago, when sales at the same store rose 24.8% despite blockages. In the United States, its sales in the same store fell 2.5%. Cil said new chicken sandwiches from competitors like McDonald’s, as well as job challenges, put pressure on Popeye sales this quarter.
The company also announced an increase in its share repurchase authorization to $ 1 billion over the next two years.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/07/30/restaurant-brands-international-qsr-q2-earnings.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]