Canada’s tumultuous efforts to reinstate “offensive” Afghan military performers on veterans: O’Toole

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole is accusing the liberal government of making a shaky and half-hearted effort to reinstate Afghan translators working alongside the Canadian military.

“For our veterans in Afghanistan, this is a critical end lost to that war we need to address,” O’Toole said today.

“Insults are offensive to our military community and another sign of a liberal government completely detached from the needs of our country.”

The Conservative leader used his opening remarks during an infrastructure announcement in Fredericton, NB to address the new Ottawa relocation mission, which has been embroiled in controversy last week.

Prospective applicants for the program were informed earlier this week that they only had three days to complete a series of online forms and digitize a range of sensitive documents.

The government later said there was no deadline for applications, but many worried that the difficult start of the program could put Afghans working with Canada at risk of violent retaliation by the Taliban.

The Taliban, which Canadian soldiers have been fighting for more than a decade, are gaining momentum and putting pressure on major cities across the country as the United States begins withdrawing troops from the country.

“They are in danger of persecution and even death because they worked for our country and supported our men and women in uniform,” O’Toole said.

Conservative Party of Canada leader Erin O’Toole said the government is only moving to relocate Afghan translators and their families because of pressure from veterans. (Ed Hunter / CBC)

The former embassy employee says more help is needed

Nipa Banerjee, who worked at the Canadian Embassy in Afghanistan from 2003 to 2006, congratulated the government on lifting the three-day deadline, but was told that prospective applicants are still struggling and need better help.

Many of the qualified applicants were not translators and did not speak English well enough to navigate complex immigration documents, she said.

“Forms are also difficult to understand because in some countries there are all sorts of technical terms,” ​​said Banerjee, who oversaw Canadian development programs during her time in Afghanistan.

Banerjeesaid Afghans she once worked with have been contacting him about their problems with applications. Some have reportedly been turned down by the Canadian embassy in Kabul when they asked for help.

“If the embassy can provide assistance to a local person, it would be good,” she said.

A spokesman for Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino said the following messages were sent to those who may have been confused by the initial instructions, which included a three-day deadline.

“Officials have approached applicants to clarify this and will continue to work actively with clients to assist them in completing their applications,” milie Simardin wrote in an email.

“We have also engaged local support staff to assist clients with any language barriers in submitting their applications and documentation.”

Freeland reaffirms Canada’s ‘moral responsibility’

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland reiterated today for the second day in a row the government’s intention to relocate Afghans who helped Canadian soldiers although she did not provide new details on when exactly it will start.

“We, as a country, have a moral responsibility to them and we absolutely recognize that,” Freeland said today.

“We are working very, very hard to make it possible for people who worked for Canada, for their families, to come to Canada very, very quickly.”

The U.S., meanwhile, is carrying out its mission to displace Afghans who helped the U.S. military during the war. The first flight carrying more than 200 of those workers and their families landed in the US today.