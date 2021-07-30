Slavery and Resistance: Exploring the Meaning of Emancipation Day in NS





The Nova Scotian African Flag is flown in Halifax, NS, ahead of Emancipation Day this Sunday. (Robert Short / CBC) As Nova Scotia prepares to mark Emancipation Day on August 1, Mainstreet NS is offering special programs to celebrate, educate and reflect on what the day means. With presenter Jeff Douglas, a series of seven podcast episodes sets the context for the day and provides an insight into what came before emancipation, namely slavery. According to the Nova Scotia Archives, most of the people of color arriving in Nova Scotia between 1749 and 1782 were enslaved people brought in by English or American settlers. Of the nearly 3,000 people living in Halifax in 1750, there were about 400 enslaved people and 17 free blacks. Listen to Slavery, Resistance, and Emancipation Now Mainstreet NS46:38Slavery, Resistance & Emancipation, episode 1: What came before emancipation Charmaine Nelson is Chair of Research in Canada and Founding Director of the Canadian Slavery Research Institute at NSCAD University. This episode features all three conversations Professor Nelson had with Mainstreet host Jeff Douglas during July. 46:38 Mainstreet NS27:25Slavery, Resistance & Emancipation, episode 2: The lives of enslaved Nova Scots Jeff talks to Sharon Robart-Johnson, author of “Jude & Diana” and “Children of Africa: A Story of Blacks in Yarmouth, Nova Scotia.” Then, in a new unreleased interview, Mainstreet producer Alex Mason asks Sharon for more of her research on slavery and separation in Nova Scotia. 27:25 Of the nearly 3,000 people living in Halifax in 1750, there were about 400 slaves and 17 free blacks. (Nova Scotia Archives) Mainstreet NS28:16Slavery, Resistance & Emancipation, episode 3: Black Loyalists – free but not equal Cynthia Dorrington is the site manager at the Loyal Black Heritage Center on Old Birchtown Road in Shelburne. This episode brings together three of her conversations with Jeff about the Black Loyalists and their times. 28:16 Mainstreet NS24:32Slavery, Resistance & Emancipation, episode 4: The system is built on the system is built on … Poet, educator and journalist El Jones and Senator Wanda Thomas Bernard talk to Jeff about the legacy of slavery. After that, we included a new interview with El Jones (recorded outside, on a windy day) about the meaning of Emancipation Day. (She also interprets a poem on the subject in episode 5.) 24:32 El Jones, a poet and educator from Halifax, sheds light on the brutal history of slavery in Nova Scotia, and why the struggle for freedom continues today. 4:55 Mainstreet NS44:27Slavery, Resistance & Emancipation, episode 5: Understanding Emancipation Day A special program aired July 30, featuring performances by Drummers From Home, Four The Moment and El Jones, a prayer by Reverend Wallace Smith Sr., and interview clips by Lynn Jones, Professor Charmaine Nelson, Mary Desmond, Sgt Craig Smith, Senators Wanda Thomas Bernard, Adina Fraser Marsman and Kendra Sneddon-Gannon. A video of El Jones reciting can be viewed here – bit.ly/3xeCfI0 44:27 Mainstreet NS22:39Slavery, Resistance & Emancipation, episode 6: Drummers From Home full interview Drummers From Home’s Wayn Hamilton tells Mainstreet’s Alex Mason about the band’s evolution, his family history and connection to the Black Loyalists who left Nova Scotia in the 1790s for Sierra Leone, and why he sometimes tells people they are from the “Republic of Beechville “” This episode also includes the two shows that the Drummers contributed to our Emancipation Day program. 22:39 Mainstreet NS27:26Slavery, Resistance & Emancipation, episode 7: “We do not possess the shame of the past, but …” “… we must own the present and the future.” Senator Wanda Thomas Bernard talks to Jeff about how white people can approach difficult conversations about our shared history. Afterwards, you will hear host David Burke talking to two recent Citadel High School graduates — Adina Fraser Marsman and Kendra Sneddon-Gannon. 27:26 Charmaine Nelson is a professor of art history and founding director of the Institute for the Study of Canadian Slavery at NSCAD University. (Meghan Tansey Whitton) Read more about the first Official Emancipation Day in Canada For more stories about Black Canadians’ experiences of anti-Black racism in success stories within the Black community see Being Black in Canada, a CBC project Black Canadians can be proud of. You can read more stories here. (CBC)

