Deaths from Covid in Africa are on the rise as cases increase worldwide





Confirmed coronavirus infections have risen in much of the world, and deaths from the disease in Africa have risen by 80 percent over the past four weeks, the director general of the World Health Organization said on Friday. The continued spread of the virus and its variants, and its varying impact in poorer countries with lower vaccination rates, reflect a global failure, he said. Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. The pandemic will end when the world chooses to end it, he told a news conference. It is in our hands. We have all the tools we need. We can prevent this disease, we can test it and we can treat it. Dr Tedros said nearly four million new infections had been reported to the WHO last week and the organization expected the world to surpass the 200 million total known cases in the next two weeks. However, the total is underestimated because countries often under-count cases sometimes with very large differences. The number of known global deaths of approximately 4.2 million is assumed to be similarly skewed.

The global spread of the virus has now been driven largely by the highly contagious Delta variant and has been exacerbated by inconsistent use of public health measures, increased mixing and social mobility and unequal use of vaccines and other treatments, Dr. said. Tedros. Hard-earned profits are at risk or are being lost, and health systems in many countries are overloaded, he said.

Things are still not as bad as they were not long ago; more than 500,000 new cases are registered every day, compared to more than 800,000 three months ago, according to data from the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. Vaccines remain strongly effective against serious illness and death, but some highly inoculated countries have recently seen sharp increases in case loads. A report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday showed that people who are fully vaccinated with major Delta-type infections, although still thought to be relatively rare, can spread the virus to others as easily as humans. unvaccinated.

Vaccination rates vary widely, from more than 80 percent of adults in some countries to less than 1 percent in some of the world’s poorest countries. according to the Our World in Data project at Oxford University. And even with increased vaccine production and more generous donations to Covax, a vaccine-sharing initiative, meeting the needs of lower-income countries with large unvaccinated populations would be difficult, Dr. said. Tedros. He noted Africa, where cases have risen in July and where less than 1.5 percent of the continent’s population is fully vaccinated, as a particularly grim example of the problem. Many African countries are well prepared to deliver vaccines, but vaccines have not arrived, said Dr. Tedros, calling for a $ 7.7 billion donation for one consortium for tests, treatments and vaccines, as well as more funding for Covax.

