Louisiana will cut off federal $ 300 weekly unemployment assistance. With an increase in COVID, is the economy ready? | MEMBERS

Amid a worsening COVID-19 outbreak, Louisiana on Saturday will end its participation in federal government pandemic unemployment programs, cutting unemployment benefits for more than 150,000 residents and cutting payments in half for thousands more. remain unemployed.

Louisiana residents will no longer receive an additional $ 300 per week on the maximum state benefits of $ 247. The state will also withdraw from federal programs that provided jobless assistance to self-employed workers and concert workers and allowed people to receive unemployment benefits beyond the 26-week state border.

Benefits were made available by Congress until Labor Day, but Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, ordered Louisiana to stop accepting federal payments that take effect July 31 in exchange for support from GOP lawmakers and business groups for a permanent increase of $ 28 in states. weekly unemployment benefits, starting at six months.

The move marks the end of unemployment benefits for the nearly 86,000 residents who make a living as self-employed contractors, musicians, tour guides or concert workers. Another 65,000 residents who have crossed the 26-week state limit on unemployment benefits will also receive the shoe, according to data from the Louisiana Labor Force Commission.

For the remaining 35,000 residents on unemployment lists, weekly checks will be halved as Louisiana joins 25 Republican-led states that have refused additional $ 300 payments under pressure from business groups who argue that payments are discouraging employees who not to return to work.

Companies have struggled to fill millions of jobs as the country’s vaccination program has begun to bring parts of the economy back online. It has been particularly difficult to find workers with lower wages in hospitality, but the same has happened in healthcare, public sanitation and other sectors.

“Our main mission has always been to put Louisians to work, but that’s more important now than ever,” said Labor Committee Secretary Ava Cates in a statement. What matters now is helping people provide for themselves and their families and making sure Louisiana comes back stronger than ever.

But with COVID-19 growing at their fastest pace since the onset of the pandemic, some workers, especially within the state tourism industry, are wondering if now is the right time to clean up unemployment lists, especially after Edwards encourages residents to stay away from crowds to avoid spreading the virus.

This will have biblical consequences and the result will be more homelessness and poverty, at the head of a pandemic, said David Lord, 66, who works as a tour guide in the French Quarter of New Orleans and has seen his reservations fall since the pandemic flared up again. Just finished again, like last summer.

Increasing COVID-19 growth, August is historically a slow month for tourism in Louisiana, with its punitive heat, focus on school preparation, and hurricane spread. God, who has a heart condition that puts him at higher risk of complications from the virus, receives benefits under the hardworking program and will no longer qualify for pay.

Kur Edwards announced his support for the compromise in june, he said he was trying to strike a reasonable balance between helping the unemployed and helping businesses that had trouble finding workers. However, Edwards said tourism jobs were his biggest concern because until tourism returns, many of those jobs will not be fully returned.

Kelly Schulz, a spokeswoman for the New Orleans and Company, the city’s marketing organization, said the tourism industry is back, though certainly not 100 percent. She said there is no indication, at the moment, that the recent increase in COVID-19 will negatively impact the recovery in the hospitality industry, adding that there has been no cancellation of major events to date.

The possibility of a nationwide indoor mask mandate is unlikely to deter tourists from traveling to New Orleans, Shultz said, however, she said the full recovery of industries is linked to the states’ vaccination campaign.

The tourism industry will not fully recover if we do not vaccinate more and more people, Schultz said, adding that there are about 25,000 excellent jobs available in hospitality at the moment.

Ten business groups representing Louisiana contractors, retailers, gas stations, restaurants, home builders, convenience stores sent a letter to Edward in May, asking him to waive federal benefits, blaming payments for a lack of a workshop.

We believe this additional benefit was an important short-term solution to help individuals who were negatively affected in the onset of the pandemic, the groups write. However, 13 months later, many employers find it impossible to fully employ their business, which affects the supply chain and the timely delivery of goods and services.

Jan Moller, executive director on the Louisiana Budget Project on the left, which advocates low- and moderate-income families, said the idea that people are using federal benefits “as an excuse to sit at home for “Doing nothing is false.” He said there is no shortage of workers, there is a “shortage of well-paid work”.

“Obviously, the time is deeply unfortunate for these benefits to end,” Moller said. “It’s clear that the Legislature did not know this was coming, no one knew it was coming, but it’s a little comfort for people whose jobs may be in jeopardy or whose job prospects may be diminished “Because we can enter another period of lower economic activity due to this growth.”