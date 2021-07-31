Infectious disease expert calls NB plan to remove ‘dangerous’ restrictions

Although Dr. Lisa Barrett does not necessarily expect cases to increase in our neighboring province, she said lifting the restrictions could result in people contracting COVID-19 unnecessarily

By midnight, COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted in New Brunswick, eliminating masked mandates, provincial border controls and border collection in that county.

However, a local infectious disease expert believes the move is coming too soon.

“It is clear that we do not have many cases in the Atlantic right now, but we have not yet achieved our vaccination targets,” said Dr. Lisa Barrett of Dalhousie University.

“I do not expect disaster, but I think it is necessary to get rid of all the masks in all places all the time, and open up to other measures at the same time? Maybe it ‘s a little more dangerous than I expected.”

New Brunswick Prime Minister Blaine Higgs had said the pandemic restrictions would only be lifted when 75 per cent of the province’s eligible population had received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, yet as of Friday, only 66.7 per cent of those 12 years old and above are fully vaccinated.

Barrett says mask requests are a cheap and easy way to reduce virus transmission, and she sees no advantage in removing them at this stage.

“This really is not just a common cold, there are a lot of people who have, even after a mild COVID infection, some long-term side effects,” she told NEWS 95.7 filling presenter Todd Veinotte.

Although Barrett does not necessarily expect cases to spiral out of control in our neighboring province, she said lifting the restrictions could result in people contracting COVID-19 unnecessarily, especially as the more transmissible Delta variant spreads across the country.

“We are not in vaccine targets, vaccines are not perfect and we do not know exactly what the virus does,” she explained. “I just think it’s a little fast, and remember, these experiments, when they go wrong, are not cases, they are people.”

“This means that someone else who is there will have potentially long-term effects from this or will become seriously ill,” Barrett added. “So if we have easy things we can continue to do that still allow us to socialize, and still allow us to go out and still allow the economy to open up, why get rid of them right away? I do not understand this part. “

Nova Scotia follows the vaccination rate unlike New Brunswick. As our neighbors calculate how much of their qualified population has received the strokes, we keep counting how much in our general population have been immunized. COVID-19 vaccines have not yet been approved for those under 12 years of age.

As of July 30, 76 per cent of young Scots have had one or more doses, while 62.5 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The chief health official of our province has said that more restrictions will be lifted here after 75 per cent of our entire population has received both doses of the vaccine.

In Nova Scotia, there were 4,200 cases from March 15 to July 27, 2021. Of those:

28 (0.7 percent) were fully vaccinated

235 (5.6 percent) were partially vaccinated

3,937 (93.7 percent) were unvaccinated

There were 254 people hospitalized. From them:

2 (0.8 percent) were fully vaccinated

28 (11 percent) were partially vaccinated

224 (88.2 percent) were unvaccinated

Twenty-seven people died. From them: