Delta variant ‘Most likely to make children sick’, Pediatric COVID-19 cases in Louisiana on the rise





Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards could issue a nationwide mask mandate as early as Monday influencing school-back plans for the 70 counties, most of which have decided not to require face masks for next school year. In some parts of the state, classes start as early as next week. The news came during a press conference on Friday where Edwards and State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter discussed the increasing number of states of pediatric COVID-19 cases and the importance of following key public health measures to help prevent the further spread of the highly transmissible delta variant. At this point, it’s not whether we vaccinate or disguise, we should do both, Edwards said. Schools can help with both measures by encouraging or requiring students to disguise or receive the COVID-19 vaccine. In the absence of a mandate from the governor, individual districts set their own mask policies, while vaccine requirements are set by the state. New Orleans Public Schools appears to be the only county in the state that requires face coverage inside school buildings and has also launched a vigorous vaccination campaign. While the percentage of students and teachers who are fully vaccinated is not publicly known, the district said they plan to publish that information in the coming weeks. Here we go, Cougars. Here we go! JFK High football team i @kippno is the first football team in the district to be vaccinated 100%. Every player on the team has shown that he is not afraid to go #sleevesupNOLA. OPSB challenges all high school football teams to do the same. pic.twitter.com/eBHDfT2mRg – NOLA Public Schools (@NOLAPSchools) July 30, 2021 Vaccination rate remains low among the youngest suitable group. Only 12 percent of children between 12 and 17 years old are currently vaccinated. At the same time, the number of young people being infected with coronavirus is increasing. We are seeing more children sick with COVID now with deltas than we have at any other point of this pandemic, Kanter said on Friday. There are several reasons why delta may be more appropriate for making children sick, Kanter said. First, it is more contagious, spreading easily among the unvaccinated and can also be spread by people who are fully vaccinated. The delta variant is also more powerful. People who contract the delta variant have up to 1,000 times more viruses in their body than those who contracted the previous variants, Kanter said. In the last two days, Kanter said there have been seven new cases of multisystemic inflammatory syndromes (MIS-C) among children in Louisiana the highest number in the shortest period of time, at any point of the pandemic. While the cause of the syndrome is unknown, many children with MIS-C had the virus that causes COVID-19, or had been around someone with COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. I’m afraid we will see more of these [cases] in the coming weeks, Kanter said.

