Albert protesters end mandatory COVID-19 isolation, disguise and change testing

Medical professionals helped organize two Friday rallies at noon showing opposition to the Alberta government plan to lift mandatory isolation rules, reduce contact tracking and test COVID-19.

Demonstrations took place at the McDougall Center in Calgary and the Alberta Legislature in Edmonton.

“I’m terrified of what the government is doing,” said Emily Devereux.

“They are leaving so many people behind. Suddenly we do not have the power of data. We can not even make the call for ourselves.

“I live with my sister and she has two young children who are both under 12 years old and cannot be vaccinated. So our family is not safe yet and we will have to live in some isolation until who knows. di kur. “

On Wednesday, Alberta Health announced that starting July 29, close contacts will no longer be notified of exposure by contact trackers nor will they be legally required to isolate themselves, although it is still recommended.

Further measures will be eliminated on August 16: persons who test positive for COVID-19 will not be mandated to be isolated at that time, but it is still strongly recommended. Isolation hotels will also be closed after quarantine supports expire.

2:12

“I just have enough courage to start doing some things and now that we’re not going to have the power to test or track contacts and people can walk legally – even if they’re able to do a COVID test – and they’re positive, said Devereux.

“Suddenly, I can not trust knowing I can navigate the world again, which is really frustrating and scary.”

Albert Nobbs co-organized the rallies with Dr. Joe Vipond, a Calgary-based emergency physician, and spoke in Edmonton about his disappointment.

“I am here on behalf of sincerely, my fellow citizens, only because of our concerns over the recent decisions of the government and the course they have decided not only for us; “but for our students, our health care systems, our education systems and all the institutions that will inevitably suffer if we continue on August 16 and September after that,” he said.

“I could not understand it,” Nobbs said, referring to the announced changes.

“We are setting a world precedent here, especially in the developed world, of giving up our guards altogether.

“We are exposing a demographic whole – our children and the unvaccinated – in the Delta (variant). This thing will explore every corner of our province.

“This is not a risk we have to take,” he said. “This is not a risk we should allow them to take for us.”

A growing crowd at a rally in Edmonton spurred on by Alberta doctors. Participants say they came here today to protest the provinces’ changes to COVID-19 measures. This event in # eggs reflects another in #yyc. pic.twitter.com/eRn1CGMA7Z – Morgan Black (@morganrblack) July 30, 2021

In Edmonton, all demonstrators appeared to be wearing masks and most were scattered.

















2:04

Calgary ER doctor fears children will pay for Alberta’s plan to remove most COVID-19 restrictions





Calgary ER doctor fears children will pay for Alberta’s plan to remove most COVID-19 restrictions



“The reality is, what will end is two things: we will not have transparency about how the virus is permeating communities, and almost anyone who is vulnerable will be infected,” Vipond told a rally in Calgary.

“And that will involve some duplication, because the thing we are learning about Delta is that you are not 100 percent protected by the vaccine and that means people will get sick.”

While some Albertans may not seek ER or hospital care, there is still a risk for long-term COVID, Vipond said, even in those with mild symptoms.

“Essentially, public health has decided not to assess public health.”

Vipond stressed that every child under 12 is vulnerable and asked why Alberta is removing all claims when no other jurisdiction is doing the same.

“We are doing this two weeks before the schools open for the fall. What is happening? This government has lost the moral authority to govern, “said Vipond.” (Dr.) Deena Hinshaw has lost the moral authority to be our public health leader.

“We want the resignation of Dr. Hinshaw, Prime Minister Kenney, Minister Shandro, and we want to negotiate a return to sound public health policy.”

Dr Joe Vipond, an emergency room doctor, speaks at a rally at the McDougall Center in Calgary opposing the government’s plans to lift COVID-19 isolation requirements, disguise rules and change testing. July 30, 2021.

Global news



Effective August 31, COVID-19 testing will no longer be available through assessment centers. It will be available in primary care settings, including doctors’ offices or in acute care and hospital settings.

IN a letter to the Minister of Health dated July 30, to the Edmonton Area Medical Staff Association said community physicians were not consulted about this testing change.

“This government has changed often, and without consultation, processes during the pandemic that affect community physicians. This is another example.

“Major system changes require collaboration within the system to review risks, logistics and possible solutions to determine optimal decisions.

“Notification of system changes in news releases as the only source to inform community physicians is not acceptable for the provision of trouble-free health services,” the letter to the minister said.

A rally in the Alberta legislature opposing government plans to lift COVID-19 isolation requirements, disguise rules and change testing. July 30, 2021.

Global news



With one in four adults and all children under 12 still unvaccinated and prevalent, EZMSA said COVID-19 is still a risk and “removal of supporters is premature”.

The group also said that doctors’ offices are not a suitable place for testing.

“We should not expose other patients to COVID-19. Many patients in our offices are unfit for vaccination or at risk of incomplete vaccine protection due to age or medical conditions.

“Our community physicians are overwhelmed, recovering from a greater workload due to delays in care caused by the pandemic,” wrote Dr Cheryl Mack, EZMSA vice president.

“It is premature to postpone such a risk in community offices that do not have the same level of capacity, support and funding as assessment centers. Assessment centers should continue for the foreseeable future. Periodic reassessment involving consultation with community physicians should be done prior to transferring this service to the wider health system. “

















2:51

Health Minister Tyler Shandro was asked about postponing government access on Thursday.

This is a science-based and data-based plan, he said on July 29th.

We know people will continue to have that anxiety, but it was work that was done by public health based on science, based on data.

The changes are being made, in part, to better manage public health resources, Dr. explained on Wednesday. Deena Hinshaw.