Fire breaks out in Tesla Megapack battery unit – Top International News





US markets near record levels; Exit of GDP data U.S. stocks fell after the big company’s results week closed. Growth was seen slowing for the mega-cap tech companies that have led the rally so far, with Amazon shares falling 7%. Stoxx Europe falls by 0.45%

Dow Jones fell 0.37%

NASDAQ decreased by 0.68% Saudi Arabia will allow foreign tourists to be fully vaccinated Saudi Arabia on Friday said it has decided to open its borders to fully vaccinated foreign tourists. Fully vaccinated travelers with Saudi-approved strokes like Pfizer, AstraZeneca Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson will be able to enter the kingdom without the need for an institutional quarantine period. A fire broke out in the Tesla Megapack battery unit Reports say a fire broke out at a Teslas Megapack battery unit in Australia on Friday during an initial test of the high-energy project known as the Great Victorian Battery. This is considered one of the largest energy conservation projects in the world. Authorities said no one was injured and the facility was evacuated. Malaysia takes enforcement action against Binance The Malaysian Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday it had issued a public reprimand against Binance cryptocurrency trading platform, to halt its operations in the country. It has already been added to the regulator’s investor alert list a year ago and now the regulator has asked the company to disable its website and mobile applications, ban media and marketing activities and also restrict Malaysian investors from accessing in her Telegram group. US labor costs rose sharply in the second quarter The U.S. Department of Labor said Friday that the Employment Cost Index, which is used to measure labor costs, rose 0.7% in the second quarter. The annual growth rate is 2.9% versus 2.6% in the first quarter. The increase is because many companies are providing higher wages and benefits to attract workers Amazon drops 7% as results lose ratings Amazon on Friday fell 7% on NASDAQ after reporting lower-than-expected quarterly results. Amazon revenue rose 27% year-on-year to $ 113.08 billion in the second quarter. But the numbers are weaker because in Q2 2020 revenue increased 41% year after year. Drug maker AbbVie boosts 2021 profit prospect We’ve seen numerous companies enhance the views of 2021 and the drug maker AbbVie is the latest on the list. The company expects better business for 2021 backed by higher sales of its Botox injection against wrinkles. Botox sales were at $ 584 million in the second quarter versus estimates at $ 483 million and the company expects the trend to continue as more people leave their homes due to the ease of blocking restrictions. Australia to reopen when 70% vaccination target ends Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Friday that the country will reopen its borders and avoid blockages once 70% of the entire adult population is fully vaccinated. He also said an exact time could not be determined as Delta cases are on the rise, but expects all qualified Australians to be vaccinated by the end of the year.

