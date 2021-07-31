Tech exec invests in launching digital news launched by veteran journalists

A digital news startup being launched by veteran journalists received an investment from a high-tech executive.

The start-up, which is expected to launch in the fall, is led in part by National Geographic senior executive Mark Bauman. The effort has received funding from tech entrepreneur Brian Edelman who runs RAIN, a firm that specializes in helping companies develop voice technology software.

RAIN lists on its website the technology companies it has worked with in the past such as Amazon, Google and Microsoft.

Bauman told CNBC in an interview Friday that Edelman was part of a Series A funding round worth over $ 10 million. The other investor in the company is International Media Investments, a fund based outside the UAE with a portfolio that includes other media ventures including The National, Euronews and Sky News Arabia.

Edelman’s LinkedIn page says he is the CEO and founding partner at RAIN. His company website notes that it has offices in New York, Utah and Washington. Bauman told CNBC that Edelman himself has investments across the globe, with a focus on technology and new media. Bauman also noted that Edelman has done some work in the Middle East.

Edelman’s investment in the company provides a glimpse of how some executives see value in digital news businesses that have seen growth over the past year.

At the start of the coronavirus pandemic, CNBC digital posted a record 115 million unique visitors in March 2020 alone. The New York Times reported Last April, traffic to its news site grew by more than 50 percent, as did the Washington Post. Saudi Arabia is funding a digital news site that has not yet been announced.

Bauman referred all other questions about Edelman’s investment in the tech entrepreneur. An email to RAIN was not returned.

Axios First reported on Venture and International Media Investments that were part of the final round of funding but had no details on Edelman’s investment.

Bauman confirmed to CNBC that he will be the president and chief executive officer of news outlets that have not yet been formally appointed, and Laura McGann, who has had positions at Politico and Vox.com, will take over the editorial board. They will report to board members Madhulika Sikka, David Ensor, Chris Isham, John Defterios and Alberto Fernandez. All board members have extensive experience in news and politics.

Job announcements for the digital news business that will be launched soon gives a brief overview on the topics that readers will see on the site.

For example, the company is hiring a reporter to cover China, with the aim of “identifying the most important and interesting angles and issues, ranging from trade to territorial ambitions; to climate change in the Belt & Road Initiative; and many aspects of US-China relations, “according to the job announcement.

A reporter covering politics and government “will be responsible for covering how existing shortcomings in the American political system and new attacks on it are posing a profound threat to the future of representative and accountable government in the United States.”

They also have a job for a misinformation reporter that will “cover the rise of misinformation, one of the most influential phenomena that fosters our public discourse and shapes our lives.”