International
Tech exec invests in launching digital news launched by veteran journalists
Stevica Mrdja / EyeEm | EyeEm | Getty Images
A digital news startup being launched by veteran journalists received an investment from a high-tech executive.
The start-up, which is expected to launch in the fall, is led in part by National Geographic senior executive Mark Bauman. The effort has received funding from tech entrepreneur Brian Edelman who runs RAIN, a firm that specializes in helping companies develop voice technology software.
RAIN lists on its website the technology companies it has worked with in the past such as Amazon, Google and Microsoft.
Bauman told CNBC in an interview Friday that Edelman was part of a Series A funding round worth over $ 10 million. The other investor in the company is International Media Investments, a fund based outside the UAE with a portfolio that includes other media ventures including The National, Euronews and Sky News Arabia.
Edelman’s LinkedIn page says he is the CEO and founding partner at RAIN. His company website notes that it has offices in New York, Utah and Washington. Bauman told CNBC that Edelman himself has investments across the globe, with a focus on technology and new media. Bauman also noted that Edelman has done some work in the Middle East.
Edelman’s investment in the company provides a glimpse of how some executives see value in digital news businesses that have seen growth over the past year.
At the start of the coronavirus pandemic, CNBC digital posted a record 115 million unique visitors in March 2020 alone. The New York Times reported Last April, traffic to its news site grew by more than 50 percent, as did the Washington Post. Saudi Arabia is funding a digital news site that has not yet been announced.
Bauman referred all other questions about Edelman’s investment in the tech entrepreneur. An email to RAIN was not returned.
Axios First reported on Venture and International Media Investments that were part of the final round of funding but had no details on Edelman’s investment.
Bauman confirmed to CNBC that he will be the president and chief executive officer of news outlets that have not yet been formally appointed, and Laura McGann, who has had positions at Politico and Vox.com, will take over the editorial board. They will report to board members Madhulika Sikka, David Ensor, Chris Isham, John Defterios and Alberto Fernandez. All board members have extensive experience in news and politics.
Job announcements for the digital news business that will be launched soon gives a brief overview on the topics that readers will see on the site.
For example, the company is hiring a reporter to cover China, with the aim of “identifying the most important and interesting angles and issues, ranging from trade to territorial ambitions; to climate change in the Belt & Road Initiative; and many aspects of US-China relations, “according to the job announcement.
A reporter covering politics and government “will be responsible for covering how existing shortcomings in the American political system and new attacks on it are posing a profound threat to the future of representative and accountable government in the United States.”
They also have a job for a misinformation reporter that will “cover the rise of misinformation, one of the most influential phenomena that fosters our public discourse and shapes our lives.”
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/07/30/tech-exec-invests-in-digital-news-startup-launched-by-veteran-journalists.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]