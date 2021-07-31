Egypt: Strike on human rights defenders continues amid ongoing foreign funding investigations





Responding to the news that the investigating judge in Case 173 of 2011, also known as the case of foreign funding, in recent weeks has questioned at least five directors of NGOs on their work for human rights, Deputy Amnesty International Director for the Middle East and North Africa Amna Guellali said: For years, the Egyptian authorities have continued their savage attack on human rights movements violated by the Egyptians. Instead of responding to calls to close the 173-year-old Case and lift arbitrary travel bans and freeze assets against human rights defenders, authorities are continuing their politically motivated criminal investigations. It is time for the Egyptian authorities to stop abusing the justice system to harass human rights defenders for their legitimate work and instead take steps to address the escalating human rights crisis, starting with the release of thousands arbitrarily arrested solely for the exercise of their human rights or on the basis of highly unfair proceedings. For years, Egyptian authorities have continued their vicious attack on the movement of Egyptians involved in human rights Amnesty International Deputy Director for the Middle East and North Africa, Amna Guellali

The international community must put pressure on the Egyptian authorities to close Case 173 once and for all, lift unjustified travel bans and freeze assets, release prohibited human rights defenders immediately and unconditionally, and protect the right for freedom of association. Since July 15, the investigating judge in Case 173 has questioned at least five human rights defenders about the work of their organizations, funding and taxes, including Gamal Eid, director of the Arab Network for Human Rights Information; the founder and director of the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights, Hossam Bahgat; Mozn Hassan, head of Nazra for Feminist Studies; Azza Soliman, director of the Center for Legal Assistance to Egyptian Women; and human rights lawyer Negad al-Borai. Amnesty International is particularly concerned about the use of investigations by the infamous National Security Agency (NSA), accusing human rights defenders and their organizations of inciting the public against state institutions, and playing a major role in January 25 Uprising and attempts to destroy the state. In its investigative files, the NSA included printed versions of reports and statements on the human rights situation in Egypt issued by organizations as evidence of their intent to undermine the state. Background Since 2014, investigative judges conducted a criminal investigation into the work and sources of foreign funding of local NGOs and issued asset freezes against seven organizations and 10 human rights defenders in a case that became known as Case 173. Egyptian authorities have banned at least 31 human rights defenders and NGO staff from traveling abroad for five years. Courts have rejected several appeals by human rights defenders against restrictive measures against them. In December 2018, a court acquitted 43 foreign and Egyptian civil society workers in the retrial of the first phase of the foreign funding case, dating back to 2011, in connection with the work of international organizations in Egypt, after a court had previously sentenced to one to five years in prison in June 2013, but criminal investigations against Egyptian NGOs continue to this day.

