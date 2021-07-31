TY Lin International Group tidings





TY Lin Internationals Nyree Quintero was promoted to Director of Alternative Shipping, USA TY Lin International (TYLI), a globally recognized full-service infrastructure consulting firm, announces that Nyree Quintero, TYLI Vice President and former Deputy Director, Alternative Delivery Methods Group (ADMG), has been promoted to Director of Alternative Delivery , America. In its role, Quintero will be responsible for ensuring overall performance for enterprise-level ADM projects by providing oversight, guidance, and best practices for Market Sector firms. She reports to Tom Price, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of TYLI Group. Quintero has more than 25 years of national and international construction experience for the heavy civil infrastructure industry. Her extensive leadership skills include providing project and team management and technical expertise for large and complex ADM projects. Her extensive experience also includes construction management, risk management, contract administration and acting as a Designer, Contractor and Owners representative. Quintero’s current ADM projects include serving as Principal in charge of the Owners’ Representative contract for the 4th Bridge over the Panama Canal in Panama. TYLI is the Owning Engineer at the Ministry of Public Works of the Republic of Panama for the $ 1.5 billion ADM project. The project includes a 1,000-foot-long cable-stayed bridge, bridges, and three major intersections to collect and distribute road and subway traffic that crosses the canal between the eastern and western parts of Panama City. Quintero is also acting Chief Executive Officer and Client Manager for the I-35 N-East Central Expansion I-35 (NEX) ADM project in Texas. As part of the Alamo NEX Construction Team led by Ferrovial Construction US and Webber LLC, TYLI is serving as Record Designer and Engineer for the project. The I-35 NEX project involves the construction of 15-kilometer elevated lanes and two four-level interchanges on the I-35 / I-410 North and I-35 / Loop 1604 interchange. The goal of this Texas Department of Transportation project is to improve mobility. , manage vehicle congestion and promote the efficient use of existing transportation facilities while minimizing impacts on the natural environment and built for this major artery for travel and international trade in Texas. As a leader at TYLIs ADMG, Quintero has also developed a strategic approach to growing and diversifying the Portfolio of ADM firms with a Risk Management process for new opportunities and current ADM projects. The comprehensive process considers areas such as mergers and partnerships, expertise needs, talent identification, value engineering, technical and administrative complexity, stakeholder involvement requirements, potential risks and opportunities, and more. It is updated throughout the life cycle of each ADM project, with continuous monitoring of progress and performance and implementation of action plans to improve practice. I’m pleased to announce Nyree ‘s promotion to Director of Alternative Shipping, America, Price said. Nyree has demonstrated that she has the leadership qualities, customer-centric mentality and experience needed to foster strong relationships with contractors and project owners and leverage TY Lin Internationals’ technical expertise and technical resources in alternative delivery projects. We look forward to its success in expanding market share and providing performance for the Alternative Delivery Methods Group. Quintero is certified as a Design-Build Professional by the American Design-Build Institute and is a Certified General Contractor in the State of Florida. She is also licensed as a Professional Civil Engineer by the National Council of Engineers and Architects (National Professional Council of Engineering and Architecture) in Colombia. Quintero earned a Master of Science in Geotechnical Engineering from the Universidad Nacional de Colombia and a Master of Business Administration from the Universidad de La Sabana in Colombia.

