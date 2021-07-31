Rescued Afghan translators arrive safely on US soil – National & International News – FRI 30Jul2021

Rescued Afghan translators arrive on American soil. 1 in 5 flight attendants report ‘physical incidents’ in 2021. Israeli spyware company blocks some sites from using software.

NATIONAL NEWS

Rescued Afghan translators arrive on American soil

As of this morning, at least 200 Afghan nationals working as translators for the U.S. military have arrived in Virginia. These are just the first of 2,500 translators and their family members who have already completed the visa process and are awaiting flights to the US.

As U.S. forces withdraw, the Taliban are targeting and executing more and more translators who worked with foreign forces. Following a complaint about the safety of translators, the US State Department began speeding up the evacuation of translators and their families from Afghanistan last month. Many of these evacuees will be sent to third countries outside the US to await the lengthy security clearance process.

For next week, newcomers will stay at the base in Ft. Lee, VA. While there, they are receiving medical evaluations and COVID vaccines. What happens to them next is more complicated. Any new arrivals who already have families in the US are likely to be placed next to them.

According to some estimates, up to 70,000 people still in Afghanistan can qualify for asylum in the US under the special immigrant visa program. This number includes translators and their immediate family members.

In a statement, President Biden said, “I want to thank these brave Afghans for staying with the United States, and today, I’m proud to say to them, ‘Welcome home.’

1 in 5 flight attendants have experienced ‘physical incidents’ with passengers in 2021

According to a survey by a flight attendant union, nearly 1 in 5 (or 17%) of their members say they have experienced ‘physical incidents’ or violence with passengers this year. 85% of respondents said they had dealt with an undisciplined passenger this year. The union represents flight attendants in United, Alaska, Spirit and several smaller airlines.

Recently, airlines have reported a sharp increase in incidents of violent behavior by undisciplined passengers. Several such incidents have been captured on camera. In May, a video appeared in which a female passenger hit a flight attendant, knocking out two of her teeth.

The union says most violent incidents arise when passengers refuse to follow federal rules requiring masks on flights. Alcohol and ubiquitous flight delays have also contributed. Air rage experts also say that Disobedient travelers tend to escalate when they see other passengers filming them on their phones.

In response, some airlines have imposed temporary bans on some passengers. The FAA has also introduced ever-increasing fines. But union president Sarah Nelson says that is not enough and that more passengers have to face criminal charges. Nelson says, When people face jail to play on a plane, we suddenly see some sobriety and need some sobriety.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS

Israeli spyware company blocks some sites from using software

Israeli software company NSO has temporarily blocked some governments from using their Pegasus spy software. An anonymous NSO employee says the company is investigating some of its customers after a consortium of journalists discovered that repressive governments had used Pegasus to target more than 50,000 journalists, dissidents, human rights activists, rival heads of state and business people. Among those targeted were two women next to slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Beyond this revelation, the NSO has categorically denied any wrongdoing. Officially, the NSO says, “it will no longer answer media questions on this issue and will not play alongside the vicious and slanderous campaign.”

The Israeli government has also received criticism for claiming to regulate the sale of spyware technology in other countries. Over the past decade, Israel’s growing technology sector has been one of its most important drivers of economic growth.

