From social distance bracelets to vaccine priority: how NSW supermarkets are dealing with Covid | Supermarkets

Ssupermarket workers in Sydney will wear bracelets warning them of social distance violations as part of increased efforts to limit the risk of Covid transmission to their stores and distribution centers.

It’s part of a series of new security measures put in place in response to the Delta variant explosion, and comes after the first supermarket workers at southwest Sydney hotspots will be vaccinated within days under a new deal, giving them access to Pfizer

The four Woolworths peaks, Aldi Coles and Metcash (LGA stores) have been negotiating with NSW and federal governments to ensure that their employees within hotspots can continue to work and have an advantage in vaccines, like other essential workers.

These include on-site delivery of vaccines to employees at distribution centers, most of which are located in the eight LGAs now designated as hotspots, and priority access to vaccination for those working in stores within hot LGAs.

Supermarkets, grocery stores and hardware stores regularly appear on the list of NSW showrooms.

In many cases it is because the stores are visited by Covid-positive customers. But in some cases the length of time notified indicates that the infected person is a staff member.

Woolworths said it had introduced a Covid-19 testing site at its Minchinbury and Yennora distribution centers to test the oversight of supply chain team members living in the Fairfield local government area.

Both Woolworths malls serve more than 300 supermarkets and move about 9 million cartons a week about 30% of the national volume of store deliveries to Woolworths, so outages at malls due to Covid outbreaks would be felt in the city and even in nationwide.

The NSW government on Thursday extended surveillance testing requirements to Canterbury-Bankstown residents who work in authorized industries and leave the LGA hotspot.

Woolworths has also implemented shift divisions to limit worker crossings at centers. This allows the company to disinfect surfaces and clean distribution centers before the next shift enters.

Wristbands for social distancing have also been introduced, which warn team members if they are within 1.5 m of another person. They can also help with accurate tracking of the contract if required.

In a joint statement the supermarkets said that protecting the continued operation of distribution points was absolutely critical to the state.

Supermarkets in the eight LGA hotspots have become even busier than usual due to restrictions on movement outside these LGAs, while the risk of infection is increasing, making vaccination more urgent.

For those working in supermarkets in the areas, access to the vaccine will be through the NSW Healths Olympic Park Vaccination Center.

Affected local government areas are Blacktown, Canterbury-Bankstown, Campbelltown, Cumberland, Fairfield, River Georges, Liverpool and Parramatta.

For those working in distribution centers, vaccines are being offered locally, facilitated with the support of the federal government.

Matt Tyler, head of store, in Bunnings said many of their largest staff in Sydney work in stores located within the LGAs where they live.

Our vulnerable team members based in Greater Sydney, Wollongong, Shellharbour and Central Coast are not required to work during this time and we continue to pay them their regular hours, he said.

Staff are given three hours of paid leave for each vaccination.

All critical employees living in affected LGAs but working in stores in other parts of Sydney are required to take a Covid test every 72 hours, in accordance with NSW requirements.

Coles said he was discussing rapid testing with government health authorities to find out which options are available and approved by the Therapeutic Goods Administration for use in Australia.

A spokesman for Aldi said the company had advocated for early access for its employees in recognizing the importance of maintaining an uninterrupted food supply.

We are pleased that a select group of our NSW employees have recently been recognized for priority access to vaccinations and continue to work with the State and Federal Government to prioritize our employees, in proportion to other high priority groups. , he said.

Many of the other in-store protections have become popular with most shoppers: Perspex screens at checkout, Covid ambassadors at the entrance, QR codes, masks and hand and wheel disinfection stations.

A Coles spokesman said the company had increased the frequency of cleaning in high-touch areas including self-control screens and keyboards, in addition to existing safety and hygiene measures.

Many supermarkets are now offering ways to spend less time in stores.

Waiting for home delivery has become long and some supermarkets suggest that these should be used by the most vulnerable. Woolworths has a premium support service.

It has also introduced a Direct to Boot service in 140 stores as well as online tools to allow shoppers to spend as little time in the store as possible.

These include building a digital list that will rank it so that a buyer can walk down the aisle more efficiently.