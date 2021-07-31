International
Hospital admissions drop, test positivity rises to 46 new cases of COVID-19, 1 death in Manitoba on Friday
Manitoba has 46 new cases of COVID-19 and another person has died from the disease, health officials announced on Friday.
The person who died was a woman in her 60s in the Southern Health region, the province said in a press release.
The five-day Manitoba test positivity rate is 2.3 percent, up from 2.1 on Thursday. The rate in Winnipeg also rose to 1.4 percent from 1.1 percent on Thursday.
The Northern Health region had 17 new cases, the highest among Manitoba health regions. The Winnipeg and Interlake-East health regions each had 12 new cases. There were four new cases in the SouthernHealth region and one in Prairie Mountain Health.
There are currently 542 active cases in the province.
A total of 57,593 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Manitoba, and 1,178 people have died since the onset of the pandemic.
Hospital admissions continued to fall on Friday. Currently, 93 people in Manitoba are hospitalized due to COVID-19 25 of them in intensive care.
That’s from 102 people in the hospital and 29 patients in intensive care on Thursday.
Laboratories completed 1,613 COVID-19 tests on Thursday. The province said the next long weekend in August could affect working hours at some COVID-19 testing sites.
An explosion at the Marie Thorarinson Estates Assisted Living Facility in Arborg has been declared complete, the provincial news release said.
Genetic testing has confirmed 23 new cases of COVID-19 associated with coronavirus disturbance variants in Manitoba, by province online dashboard. There are 326 active cases related to the most contagious variants, out of 318 on Thursday, and 181 confirmed deaths related to the variants.
On Friday, the province announced it was sending 5,500 doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine back to the federal government to donate to countries in need of vaccines. These doses would expire at the end of August, but there are still unexploded doses available at somemedical clinics and pharmacists in Manitoba.
As of Friday, 79.5 percent of qualified Manitobans have received one dose of one vaccine, and 69.3 percent have had two.
August 2 is the deadline for people to get their first stroke to qualify for the first vaccine lottery.
The Lottery will award three prizes of $ 100,000 to the Winnipeg Health Region, and a $ 100,000 prize to each of the Prairie, South, Interlake-East, and North Mountain health regions. Churchill, which is part of the Winnipeg Health Region, will be grouping with the Northern Health Region for the lottery.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/manitoba/manitoba-covid-19-update-friday-july-30-1.6124078
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]