Hospital admissions drop, test positivity rises to 46 new cases of COVID-19, 1 death in Manitoba on Friday

Manitoba has 46 new cases of COVID-19 and another person has died from the disease, health officials announced on Friday.

The person who died was a woman in her 60s in the Southern Health region, the province said in a press release.

The five-day Manitoba test positivity rate is 2.3 percent, up from 2.1 on Thursday. The rate in Winnipeg also rose to 1.4 percent from 1.1 percent on Thursday.

The Northern Health region had 17 new cases, the highest among Manitoba health regions. The Winnipeg and Interlake-East health regions each had 12 new cases. There were four new cases in the SouthernHealth region and one in Prairie Mountain Health.

There are currently 542 active cases in the province.

A total of 57,593 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Manitoba, and 1,178 people have died since the onset of the pandemic.

Hospital admissions continued to fall on Friday. Currently, 93 people in Manitoba are hospitalized due to COVID-19 25 of them in intensive care.

That’s from 102 people in the hospital and 29 patients in intensive care on Thursday.

Laboratories completed 1,613 COVID-19 tests on Thursday. The province said the next long weekend in August could affect working hours at some COVID-19 testing sites.

An explosion at the Marie Thorarinson Estates Assisted Living Facility in Arborg has been declared complete, the provincial news release said.

Genetic testing has confirmed 23 new cases of COVID-19 associated with coronavirus disturbance variants in Manitoba, by province online dashboard. There are 326 active cases related to the most contagious variants, out of 318 on Thursday, and 181 confirmed deaths related to the variants.

On Friday, the province announced it was sending 5,500 doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine back to the federal government to donate to countries in need of vaccines. These doses would expire at the end of August, but there are still unexploded doses available at somemedical clinics and pharmacists in Manitoba.

As of Friday, 79.5 percent of qualified Manitobans have received one dose of one vaccine, and 69.3 percent have had two.

August 2 is the deadline for people to get their first stroke to qualify for the first vaccine lottery.

The Lottery will award three prizes of $ 100,000 to the Winnipeg Health Region, and a $ 100,000 prize to each of the Prairie, South, Interlake-East, and North Mountain health regions. Churchill, which is part of the Winnipeg Health Region, will be grouping with the Northern Health Region for the lottery.