International
Manitoba reports 46 new cases of COVID -19, 1 death – Winnipeg
Health officials are linking the death of another Manitoban with COVID-19.
The latest victim of COVID-19 province is a woman in her 60s from the Southern Health region, officials said in a statement Friday.
Read more:
Manitoba to reduce hours at super COVID-19 vaccine sites
Her death comes after testing found 46 other COVID-19-confirmed infections across the province.
Recent cases include 17 in the Northern Health region, 12 each in both the Winnipeg and Interlake-Eastern Health regions, four in the Southern Health region and one in the Prairie Mountain Health region.
Manitoba reduces hours at super COVID-19 vaccine sites
As of March 2020, Manitoba has reported 57,593 cases of COVID-19 and the deaths of 1,178 Manitobaans have been linked to the virus.
Health officials say 1,613 lab tests for COVID-19 were completed Thursday. The five-day test positivity rate is 2.3 percent provincially and 1.4 percent in Winnipeg.
There are currently 542 active cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, including 326 confirmed to be among the most contagious variants of the concern.
Read more:
Can I still get a COVID-19 vaccine in Manitoba? How to book and where to go
Most of the 190 active cases of Manitoba are listed as unspecified in a provincial website that follows the trail.
Another 109 cases of the active variant are of the Alpha variant, first identified in the UK, 26 are of the Delta variant, first identified in India, and the province has an active case of the Gamma variant, first detected seen in Brazil.
Trends
Albert protesters end mandatory COVID-19 isolation, disguise and change testing
US events lead to mass outbreak of COVID-19 mainly among fully vaccinated
Meanwhile, the number of Manitobans hospitalized due to COVID-19 fell below 100 for the first time in the months of Friday.
As of Friday morning, health officials said 93 people were in hospital as a result of the virus, out of 102 reported Thursday.
The number of people in the ICU as a result of COVID-19 also dropped to 25 on Friday, from 29 reported 24 hours ago.
Health officials say an explosion at the Marie Thorarinson Estates-assisted living facility in Arborg has been declared complete.
Read more:
Two deaths from COVID-19 reported by Manitoba health officials Thursday
As of Friday, the province says 1,782,514 first and second doses of the vaccine have been administered in Manitoba.
This means that 79.5 percent of qualified Manitobans received one dose and 69.3 percent received two shots.
Manitoba reported 46 new net cases of COVID-19 and two deaths on Thursday.
Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:
Symptoms may include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing very similar to the common cold or flu. Some people may develop a more serious illness. People most at risk for this include the elderly and people with severe chronic diseases such as heart, lung or kidney disease. If symptoms occur, contact public health authorities.
To prevent the spread of the virus, experts recommend frequent hand washing and coughing up the sleeve. They also recommend that you minimize contact with others, stay home as much as possible, and keep a distance of two feet from other people if you go outside. In situations where you can not keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend using a mask or non-medical face mask to prevent the spread of airborne droplets that may carry the virus. In some counties and municipalities across the country, masks or face masks are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.
For full COVID-19 coverage by Global News, visit our coronavirus site.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8074270/manitoba-covid-19-update-july-30/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]