Manitoba reports 46 new cases of COVID -19, 1 death – Winnipeg

Health officials are linking the death of another Manitoban with COVID-19.

The latest victim of COVID-19 province is a woman in her 60s from the Southern Health region, officials said in a statement Friday.

Read more: Manitoba to reduce hours at super COVID-19 vaccine sites

Her death comes after testing found 46 other COVID-19-confirmed infections across the province.

Recent cases include 17 in the Northern Health region, 12 each in both the Winnipeg and Interlake-Eastern Health regions, four in the Southern Health region and one in the Prairie Mountain Health region.

















0:57

Manitoba reduces hours at super COVID-19 vaccine sites





Manitoba reduces hours at super COVID-19 vaccine sites



As of March 2020, Manitoba has reported 57,593 cases of COVID-19 and the deaths of 1,178 Manitobaans have been linked to the virus.

The story goes down the ad

Health officials say 1,613 lab tests for COVID-19 were completed Thursday. The five-day test positivity rate is 2.3 percent provincially and 1.4 percent in Winnipeg.

There are currently 542 active cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, including 326 confirmed to be among the most contagious variants of the concern.

Read more: Can I still get a COVID-19 vaccine in Manitoba? How to book and where to go

Most of the 190 active cases of Manitoba are listed as unspecified in a provincial website that follows the trail.

Another 109 cases of the active variant are of the Alpha variant, first identified in the UK, 26 are of the Delta variant, first identified in India, and the province has an active case of the Gamma variant, first detected seen in Brazil.

Trends Albert protesters end mandatory COVID-19 isolation, disguise and change testing

US events lead to mass outbreak of COVID-19 mainly among fully vaccinated

Meanwhile, the number of Manitobans hospitalized due to COVID-19 fell below 100 for the first time in the months of Friday.

The story goes down the ad

As of Friday morning, health officials said 93 people were in hospital as a result of the virus, out of 102 reported Thursday.

The number of people in the ICU as a result of COVID-19 also dropped to 25 on Friday, from 29 reported 24 hours ago.

Health officials say an explosion at the Marie Thorarinson Estates-assisted living facility in Arborg has been declared complete.

Read more: Two deaths from COVID-19 reported by Manitoba health officials Thursday

As of Friday, the province says 1,782,514 first and second doses of the vaccine have been administered in Manitoba.

This means that 79.5 percent of qualified Manitobans received one dose and 69.3 percent received two shots.

Manitoba reported 46 new net cases of COVID-19 and two deaths on Thursday.

The story goes down the ad

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms may include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing very similar to the common cold or flu. Some people may develop a more serious illness. People most at risk for this include the elderly and people with severe chronic diseases such as heart, lung or kidney disease. If symptoms occur, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the spread of the virus, experts recommend frequent hand washing and coughing up the sleeve. They also recommend that you minimize contact with others, stay home as much as possible, and keep a distance of two feet from other people if you go outside. In situations where you can not keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend using a mask or non-medical face mask to prevent the spread of airborne droplets that may carry the virus. In some counties and municipalities across the country, masks or face masks are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage by Global News, visit our coronavirus site.