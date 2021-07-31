The villager was devastated to visit anything in Tokyo

TOKYO An unauthorized trip for anything interesting has cost an Olympic Village resident their credentials.

Tokyo 2020 spokesman Masa Takaya will not give further details on Saturday, including whether he was an athlete or other member of the delegation and when the incident occurred. He also declined to say whether the deprivation of accreditation, which occurred on Friday, was temporary or permanent.

Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto will have more information at Sunday’s daily conference, Takaya said.

All I can say is that (the person) left the Olympic Village to see anything and the accreditation was deprived. I can not give you more than that, he said.

While Takaya would not confirm that the person is no longer in the Village, he said once someone’s credentials are obtained they are not allowed to enter Tokyo 2020 countries.

All athletes, coaches, members of the media, volunteers at the Tokyo Olympics must follow a set of strict protocols to prevent the Games from becoming a COVID-19 super spread event. This includes not going outside the Tokyo 2020 countries or using public transportation for the first 14 days they are in the country.

This is the first violation of location protocol since the start of the Olympics. An Ugandan weightlifter disappeared from a training camp on July 16, a week before the Opening Ceremony, but was found five days later.

Leaving the Village in order to see anything, this is something that should not be tolerated, said Masa. Therefore, we went through the proper deprivation process.