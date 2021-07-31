COVID: What is happening in Myanmar? The UN warns of a super-spreading state





Cutting. Coronavirus. Chaos. Myanmar is battling all three simultaneously, it is reported Reuters. The 54-million-strong Southeast Asian country has been gripped by political unrest for months, complicating its response to the pandemic and collapsing the healthcare system. This week, the seven-day mobile death rate in Myanmars reached 6.29 deaths per million people more than double the death rate in India at the height of its crisis in May, the AP reported. COVID-19 outbreaks in Myanmar have reached a crisis point. Half the country’s population could be infected within two weeks, according to some estimates, for Al Jazeera. But the outbreaks of the virus will not stop at the borders of Myanmar. On the border with five nations, Myanmar can become one super hub state, according to The Guardian. What is happening with the COVID-19 outbreaks in Myanmar? Myanmar is currently experiencing its worst wave of coronavirus, Deseret News reported. Official figures have shown a sharp rise since June, but experts widely believe these figures are drastic underestimations, for Associated Press. Over the past two weeks, cases in Myanmar increased by 105%, Deseret News reported.

On Thursday, Myanmar reported 5,234 new cases AND 342 deaths, according to statistics from health ministries, the AP reported.

Reports from doctors and funeral services describe an even higher number, reported Al Jazeera. Cases in Myanmar are expected to continue to increase dramatically in the coming weeks. According to an estimate by the UK, half of Myanmar’s population or 27 million people could become infected with COVID-19 within the next two weeks, according to Al Jazeera. Why is COVID-19 rising in Myanmar? The situation in Myanmar is close to chaos, it is reported Reuters. The delta variant is growing as the health care system collapses. Junta and military government accused of using pandemic to consolidate power and suppress opposition AP.

The Army is arming COVID, he said Yanghee Lee, former Myanmar human rights expert at the UN, according to the AP. Doctors and other health care workers, many of whom took part in demonstrations protesting against the military government, were attacked or arrested Al Jazeera. The military still has orders for hundreds of medical professionals. According to the UN estimate, only 40% of health care facilities in Myanmar are still operational. Out of fear, some doctors have been taken to treat patients in secret Guardian. So far, Myanmar has only vaccinated about 3.2% of its population, according to Al Jazeera.

Vaccination efforts in Myanmar face major difficulties as people may be reluctant to get the vaccine, the military government is trying to vaccinate them or both, according to Reuters. The ongoing political tension and deep mistrust between the public and the ruling military junta that took power in the coup in February has made the situation even worse, Deseret News reported. What will happen in Myanmar? This week, the Myanmar military called for international help in responding to the coronavirus. The UK has also urged the UN to lead a ceasefire in the country’s conflict zones to ensure vaccines are delivered, reports Al Jazeera. None of the efforts received much traction. Myanmar is becoming a COVID-19 super-spreader with these highly virulent variants, he said Tom Andrews, the UN special rapporteur on human rights in Myanmar, according to The Guardian.

COVID does not respect nationalities or borders or ideologies or political parties, Andrews said. It’s a killer of equal opportunities.

This is a region that is vulnerable to even greater suffering as a result of making Myanmar a super-proliferation state, he said. circle one third of the world’s population lives in neighboring countries with Myanmar, such as India and China, reported The Guardian.

