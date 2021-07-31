International
NB PM reflects as COVID-19 restrictions lift across province – New Brunswick
The New Brunswicks mandatory order expires at 11:59 a.m. Friday, effectively removing all COVID-19 provincial restrictions.
This comes as regions elsewhere face the possibility of a fourth wave fed by Delta variants.
Despite what awaits us, the prime minister of the provinces remains determined: now is the time to end the restrictions.
No hospitalization, cases count in the younger population and no one is really sick in that sense? You can not justify staying under an emergency order, says Prime Minister Blaine Higgs.
The province registered seven new cases of COVID-19 on Friday for an active total of 19, the highest number in 26 days.
However, Higgs says it is time for New Brunswick to come to life with the virus.
If there is no effect in hospitals, it is like living with the flu, he says.
In the COVID-19 Department of Health news release on Thursday he announced that the daily release would cease with the lifting of the mandatory order, meaning that counting daily cases would require a bit of math while watching board of provinces COVID-19.
The focus is now shifting, as Higgs says, to hospitalization and whether they can exert strain on the healthcare system.
We would not do that if we thought there was such a danger, says Higgs.
But will there be risk for cases? Yes. So I think it’s like this, let’s prepare to live with COVID, but do it in a way that is socially acceptable.
Forty-six New Brunswickers have died so far due to COVID-19 less than seven from other counties in the country, but still a number is not lost in the Higgs.
I vividly remember the first fatality and was quite shocked by it because once I thought, what could we have done differently?
Higgs says he hopes continued efforts to vaccinate the population will help keep that figure relatively low in New Brunswick.
Among the successes the province has seen in the midst of the pandemic, the prime minister points to the unique all-party cabinet committee that came to formulate some of the steps taken in the last 17 months.
It was a combined effort of the team, he says.
This should build confidence in what our potential is moving forward. “
Higgs says entering the role of prime minister in 2018 he had never imagined he would work so closely with the health chief medical officer, whom he sat next to dozens of times at COVID-19 afternoon conferences.
We had our afternoon TV series that would be missing, I mean, in the middle General Hospital AND Another world.
People got used to it a lot, he says with a laugh.
The end of COVID-19 provincial restrictions comes at the end of the long August weekend, with many in the county Monday off work for New Brunswick Day.
Just in time, says Higgs.
I hope there will be no mass rallies at midnight, but in some areas there may be some festivities or a countdown and throwing of masks, he says.
Asked if this or any other mandatory order could be returned if the COVID-19 count starts to drag on once more, Higgs says this is not off the table.
