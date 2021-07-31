High court victory for Stonehenge activists as tunnel deemed illegal | Stonehenge

Campaigns involving archaeologists, environmental groups and druids have won a battle in the high court to prevent a controversial road project involving a tunnel near Stonehenge.

The $ 1.7 billion plan to review the eight-mile A303 in Wiltshire near the prehistoric monument was backed by the government last year, but activists launched a judicial review demanding that the decision be overturned.

On Friday, Director Holgate ruled that Grant Shapps, the Conservative Secretary of Transportation, acted irrationally and illegally when approving the project.

The court found that Shapps had not properly considered alternative schemes, as required by law to do so, and that the decision-making process did not include evidence of the impact of each individual estate on the world-famous historic site.

Campaigns from the Save Stonehenge Heritage Site (SSWHS), who opposed Shappss’s decision, said the court ruling should be a wake-up call for the government.