After years of dominance that equaled a surplus of 20 medals in the last three Olympic Games, The kings of Great Britain reached the troubled waters of Tokyo.

They leave these Games with two silver medals in the men’s quadruple and bronze in the men’s eight and, agonizingly, six finishes in fourth place.

The fourth is just a terrible place to come, Graeme Thomas said after losing in third place with three seconds in the men’s doubles earlier this week.

The results pages are likely to make a grim reading for the British rowing team. But amid disappointing results, some of the athletes, namely Helen Glover and Polly Swann, have found perspective.

Glover, a two-time gold medalist from the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, returned to rowing earlier this year after becoming the mother of three children since her last Games while Swann worked as a doctor at the height of the Covid-pandemic 19 in the United Kingdom. They finished fourth in the women’s pair on Thursday.

For Helen, she was caring for three children. For me, I was working at a hospital a year ago today, Swann said. I do not think there are many people in the composition of the Olympic athlete who can say these things and be in a final.

Naomi Baker / Getty Images Helen Glover and Polly Swann compete in the women’s doubles semifinals at the Tokyo Olympics.

Olympians are so often determined by medal counting that our perception of success can easily be overshadowed by an argument by Cath Bishop, a former British driver and author of Long victory: The search for a better way to succeed, has proposed

Bishop recalls the moment when she and Katherine Grainger finished second in the bicycle-free couple at the 2004 Olympics; at the time, commentators noticed they were only in silver.

I walked away thinking: have I failed in the last hurdle? The bishop said CNN Sport.

I always think everything is determined by the second part of crossing the border, when my career history has to do with all the things I went through beyond that, before that, the things I actually carry with me.

I do not carry the medal around, I keep the experiences I had the expectations and definitions we give of what the medal means, and, in fact, what the fourth, or sixth place means means that which defines what we take with us.

For many athletes, the Olympics is seen as the pinnacle of sporting achievement and many will judge themselves against the number next to their name once the race is over.

But the Bishop has argued for an extension of the criteria for success.

The purpose of the sport is not just about medals. It is about connecting communities; it is about exploring human, physical and mental boundaries, she said. And we must return to it.

Jamie Squire / Getty Images Cath Bishop (left) and Katherine Grainger celebrate winning silver at the 2004 Athens Olympics.

Another Olympian who has discussed the concept of success is former American cyclist Mara Abbott.

On the opening weekend of the Rio 2016 Olympics, Abbott led the women’s road race with 100 meters ahead and the finish line in sight. At that point, she was caught by a group chasing three riders and finished the race without a medal.

While finishing in fourth place, this seemed particularly brutal. However Abbott, her body and mind depleted of all energy reserves, found perspective and gratitude after crossing the border into Rio.

My heart was completely broken that night, but at the same time, that was all I had mentally, physically, emotionally; those four hours were living everything I could be capable of, and everything I had worked for, she told CNN Sport last year.

It did not work, and it was heartbreaking, but it is so rare that all the experiences of your life culminate in a single moment. And it is very rare to have the privilege of working to perfect a craft and see how good you can become at something.

Patrick Smith / Getty Images South America / Getty Images Abbott crosses the finish line of road racing at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The Rio Olympics was the Abbotts’ last race as a professional cyclist as he had always planned to retire after the Games. This, in turn, shaped her view of her Olympic experience.

Even when I was sitting there talking to my coach in the race, a part of my heart was realizing that I would never have the opportunity in my life to experience again that great experience of emotion and achievement, she added.

I felt like I got everything I needed from the sport. It was really sad, but I felt a sense of closure. I felt I was used to it and had the experience I wanted.

During the 2012 London Olympics, a UK book owner decided to award medals designed specifically for athletes who finished fourth at the Games. David Mitchell told the BBC that he started the project to offset an increase in competition and higher standards in the Olympics.

How an athlete processes his performance naturally depends on their standards and expectations; the same ending position can be despair for one and joy for the other.

I feel a little dead inside and it is killing me, said British taekwondo athlete Bianca Walkden after winning her second Olympic bronze medal in Tokyo. It’s a medal, not just the color I wanted. I can paint it when I get home, no one should know.

According to Bishop, the confusion of success with the color of an Olympic medal has been fueled in part by the media and the language surrounding the Games as evidenced during its silver medal race and in part by the value governments give to medal winners athletes.

Indeed, the irony that her medal has given her a platform to challenge perceptions of sporting success does not escape her.

I’m definitely not against trying to do your best and trying to give your best performance, she said. I have nothing against this, it is a great human quest. But doing it in isolation is where it becomes less satisfying.

The Tokyo Olympics which have so far seen gymnast Simone Biles withdraw from the events to protect her mental health and tennis player Naomi Osaka talk about pressure performing in front of a crowd at home probably provides an opportunity to re-frame the concept of success.

Michael Phelps, The most decorated Olympian of all time with 23 gold medals, has described experiencing a state of great depression after each Olympics. Today, Phelps is a passionate advocate for mental health awareness.

Those moments and those feelings and those emotions for me are light years better than winning the Olympic gold medal, Phelps has said he is able to help others by sharing his experience of depression.

That the Olympics are going on in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic could also allow athletes to watch their performances in a new light.

“I think in many ways, athletes are grateful to have the opportunity to compete,” said Bishop.

Gratitude is a great mental framework for attending a sporting event. It is a privilege of his; no one dies; it is not a life and death situation. And we have seen many life and death situations over the past year.