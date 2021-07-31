SIU clears the officer who shot and wounded a man holding a sword

The Ontario Police Officer says no charges should be brought against the Ottawa police officer who shot and wounded a 28-year-old man holding a sword in the east of the city last April.

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) said it was pleased the officer did not fire the weapon “except as a last resort and in the reasonable belief that it was necessary to do so to protect itself from imminent danger”.

According to the SIU report, police were called to the area near the intersection of Montreal and Ogilvie streets in the early hours of April 4 after word got out that aman was using a sword.

Responding officers repeatedly tried to remove the mantle weapon, SIU said. Based on police and civilian witnesses, the man appeared to be “on the verge of a mental health crisis,” his report noted.

A specialized mental health response was not an option due to the presence of the weapon and the speed at which events unfolded, the report said.

A sword was seen on the ground near Montreal Road on the morning of April 4, 2021, after the shooting. (Eloic Hamel / Radio Canada)

When the third officer in question who arrived at the scene came out of his cruiser, the man with the sword ran towards him from about 15 to 20 meters away, SIU said.

The officer initially withdrew and called for the man to “stop” and not “do it,” the report said. Butonce man was locked up to three meters, the officer fired four times.

Four bullets hit the man, including one in his left arm and two in the groin. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries and was reported by SIU at the time to be in stable condition.

“There can be no doubt that the officer was confronted with a potentially deadly weapon in the hands of a man willing and able to use it,” the report said, adding that the man had previously hit the first police cruiser that arrived in scene with his swords.

The SIU report also noted that the officer did not shoot once the man was on the ground. The man who was shot refused to be interviewed by SIU.