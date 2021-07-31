The generative line of women who lead the art world | tidings

International
Rooted in heritage, woman and a heartfelt history, the internationally renowned Galerie Gmurzynska is poised to make its mark on the Aspen art scene. Like many of the galleries coming to town this Sunday, Galerie Gmurzynska will be participating in Intersect Aspen for the first time.
With locations in Zurich and Zug, Switzerland, and a newer space in New York City, Galerie Gmurzynska specializes in modern and contemporary art as well as the Russian avant-garde.
The gallery maintains a reputation for its researched exhibitions and historical connections with artists and their properties. However, what is particularly special about Galerie Gmurzynska is the mother’s backbone in which she has stood for nearly six decades and is important.
Isabelle Bscher, third-generation gallery owner and North American director for Gmurzynska Gallery, co-owns, directs and directs the gallery with her mother Krystyna Gmurzynska, and for this mother-daughter duo, art is in their DNA.
We are probably the only gallery made up of three generations of women, Bscher said.
Bschers grandmother, Antonina Gmurzynska, founded Galerie Gmurzynska in 1965 in Cologne, Germany. According to a 2017 article in W Magazine, Antonina Gmurzynska was left homeless at the age of 13 after the Nazis killed her parents and siblings in Poland. When she fled the West to Cologne in the early 1960s, Gmurzynska opened her own art gallery, with no social connections or business experience.
Bscher emphasized her grandmothers’ deep love for art, explaining how she had worked at a well-known museum of abstract art during the communist era in Poland before escaping.
When my grandmother was finally able to leave Poland, she had this idea to open a gallery, which people at the time thought was crazy, Bscher said. But she adhered to it because she was a woman who knew art.
Gymurzynska initially built her gallery program on surrealism, international constructivism and the Russian avant-garde and incorporated modern classical art into programming in the early 1970s, according to the gallery website.
After Gmurzynska’s death in 1986, her daughter Krystyna Gmurzynska took over, determined to carry on her mothers inheritance. Over the years, Krystyna Gmurzynska expanded the gallery to new locations, experimented with more modern and contemporary artists, and enhanced Galerie Gmurzynska’s profile through curated exhibitions and art fairs, as well as her achievements in the fields of art history and research. .
Today, Gmurzynska mainly runs galleries in Switzerland, while Bscher operates the Gmurzynska Gallery in New York.
Growing up in Cologne, Germany, in a house next to the original Galerie Gmurzynska space, Bscher was immersed in the art world before he could walk. After completing his Master of Arts in Art History at the Sotheby’s Institute of the Arts in New York City, Bscher increasingly retreated to the city, describing it as the center of the art world.
In 2018, Bscher helped open her family gallery in New York, and she was proud of the exhibitions they had curated and presented at this location in the US. According to Bscher, they are currently renovating a new space for Galerie Gmurzynska in New York.
Intersect Aspen will be Galerie Gmurzynskas’s first return to an art fair since the start of COVID-19, as well as their first exhibition in Aspen.
Since we have not appeared in Aspen before, we wondered why we did not bring the works that were most popular, Bscher said. We were bringing a sophisticated selection of art for people and collectors to get to know.
This selection includes works by Joan Mir, Yves Klein, Robert Indiana and a piece by Pablo Picasso that has been in a private collection for the past 30 years, according to Bscher.
Bscher discussed in detail their decision to display Joan Mirs Tete, October 18, 1979, a large oil painting coming directly from the artist family and presented at the 2020 Mir La Peinture au dfi exhibition at the New National Museum in Monaco.
The gallery is particularly proud to present Yves Kleins IKB 128, 1960, a painting by the international Klein Blue artist firm that has been in the collection of Kleins’s friend Antonio Saura and will be available for sale for the first time.
This Klein painting is like looking at eternity, Bscher said.
With Intersect Aspen in the corner, Bscher is looking forward to meeting other exhibitors, experiencing a new fair and engaging in Aspen culture.
Sometimes, art fairs can be very large, very impersonal, Bscher said. Intersect Aspen is more intimate and can be a very special situation.
