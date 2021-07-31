Plattsburgh International Airport would see $ 7.6 million from infrastructure bill | tidings

PLATTSBURGH The federal infrastructure bill passed by the U.S. Senate on Friday will allocate $ 7.6 million to Plattsburgh International Airport if passed and signed into law.

We welcome any funding we may receive and appreciate the efforts of Senator Schumers and all the efforts of our congressional delegations with any funding they provide for us, said Airport Director Chris Craig.

Going to a good use

Craig and Clinton County Deputy Administrator Kim Kinblom said they were waiting for more details about the funding, including what exactly it will be used for and how it will be distributed.

The county would be interested in renovating three to four buildings within the airport industrial park in order to prepare them for potential tenants, Craig said.

He added that there has been a fair interest from businesses willing to relocate to the airport, but we need to have buildings to house them.

Some renovations were made using the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Initiative, but interior work on the buildings remains and federal funding could help speed up the completion of those projects, Craig said.

The bottom line is that money will be used well.

The airport is part of the region, Craig continued.

Anything we can do to further develop the infrastructure and bring in businesses, it ends up benefiting everyone in the end.

OTHER PROVISIONS

The infrastructure bill would also go down to $ 1.48 million at Adirondack Regional Airport on Lake Saranac and $ 550,000 each to Ticonderoga Municipal Airport, Lake Placid Airport and Malone-Dufort Airport.

According to a press release from the office of U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumers (DN.Y.), other provisions of the $ 550 billion infrastructure deal include:

$ 11.5 billion for the usual highway financing reauthorization allocations in New York State.

$ 142 million for electric vehicle charging infrastructure in New York State.

$ 1.9 billion for New York State from a new vehicle bridge repair formula program.

Tens of billions for the New York State Drinking Water Fund, including $ 10 billion engraved on per- and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) substances and other pollutants.

Billions for the State Clean Water Revolving Fund to help New York communities address sewer overflow and other wastewater issues.

Kinblom said no details had been released as to whether the highway funding would go directly to the County Highway Department or pass through federal sources, and that any state-of-the-art water fund would likely help fund it. of Clinton County Department of Health staff and processes for water programs.

We are very positive about this and thank Senator Schumer for his commitment to New York State, she added.

priorities

Schumer said the deal would be a building and good job for the critical needs of New York from Plattsburgh to Jamestown, and everywhere in between.

Whether critical bridge or highway repairs, security improvements at our airports or water systems, this deal represents massive investments that will rebuild and revitalize the infrastructure of the Empire States, he continued.

From clean drinking water to upgraded sewers to repairing bridges and highways, there is more work to be done, but billions are on the way to moving forward and creating good jobs by advancing critical projects.

The bill includes some of the advantages of the Nordic Chamber of Commerce. House President Garry Douglas noted how the organization has highlighted in Washington representatives areas the importance of robust funding for transit equipment, further investment in airports, and federal support for closing the remaining broadband gaps.

The focus for months has been on the Senate where a compromise has been reached that includes the priorities we have regularly discussed with Senator Schumer and his staff in Washington, he said.

That includes $ 39 billion for public transportation and specifically $ 5.25 billion for no-emission or low-cost buses, such as the electric and hybrid buses now produced in Plattsburgh by Nova Bus and its area suppliers. Plus $ 66 billion for the railroad. This means great new contract opportunities for the transport equipment group of our regions.

The House is looking forward to more details on the broadband federal commitment and other elements of the bill, Douglas said, also thanking Schumer and U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (DN.Y.) for their commitment to the priorities we and our partners have. ours noted how the bill was built.

Serves everyone

Plattsburgh city overseer Michael Cashman, a Democrat, said the city has made historic investments in water and wastewater by taking the policy out of the water, adding that infrastructure should be concerned with meeting health / safety needs. sustainability and economic development.

Our nation needs the same for our roads, bridges, railways, schools, airports, power supplies, broadband and mobile, he continued.

Cashman talked about the local need for such funds and how local government can not do it alone.

The bill could also have major impacts on our productive transport groups like NOVA / Prevost with a designated public transport section, he added. For years people in DC have been talking about an infrastructure bill. This, however, will be transformative.

It is also time for us to look at some bipartisan work. Infrastructure serves everyone.

