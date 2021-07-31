Biden names Khizr Khan, the others for the leading roles of religious freedom





E Biden Administration on Friday announced its candidates for two key faith-related posts at the State Department, signaling an interest in stepping up its efforts to combat religious persecution worldwide. Rashad Hussain, who is currently director of global partnerships and engagement in the National Security Council, has been elected to the role of US ambassador to international religious freedom in general. He previously served in the State Department during the Obama administration as the U.S. special envoy to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the U.S. special envoy for strategic communications against terrorism. If confirmed by the Senate, Hussain will be the first Muslim to serve as ambassador of religious freedom in America. The post, which was vacated in January by former Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback, was created by Congress in the late 1990s as part of a broader push to better integrate trust-based initiatives into the work of outside the country. In 2004, Congress added that push by creating the role of US special envoy to monitor and combat anti-Semitism. On Friday, President Joe Biden announced his intention to appoint Deborah E. Lipstadt, a professor of Jewish history and Holocaust studies at Emory University, to that position. Lipstadt is a well-known scholar of the Holocaust and anti-Semitism, the statement said, noting that she had previously served on the State Department Advisory Committee on Religious Persecution Abroad and was elected by former President George W. Bush to represent the House. White on the 60th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. The Biden administration on Friday also unveiled two new appointments to the US Commission on International Religious Freedom, an independent, bipartisan group that helps governments work to end religious violence. Khizr Khan, a parent and military lawyer of gold star and rabbi Sharon Kleinbaum, who leads the Beit Simchat Torah Congregation in New York City, will join a diverse group of human rights activists and religious leaders. Khan exploded on the national stage in 2016 during the National Democratic Convention when he criticized the attacks of then-candidate Donald Trumps on American Muslims. Khizr Khan, the father of the fallen US Army captain. Humayun SM Khan, accompanied by his wife Ghazala, speaks at the National Democratic Convention in Philadelphia on July 28, 2016. J. Scott Applewhite, Associated Press The administration stressed the value of religious diversity in its statement by announcing nominees and appointments. Today’s announcement underscores the presidents’ commitment to building an administration that looks like America and reflects people of all faiths, she said. Nihad Awad, national executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, said in a statement that it is particularly significant to see Muslims rise to high-profile religious freedom roles. The appointments of Rashad Hussain and Khizr Khan represent an important step in the Biden administration’s commitment to building a government that reflects the diversity of our nation. “It is important that American Muslims, and especially young Muslims, see themselves and their values ​​reflected in the government of our nations,” he said. Similarly, Madihha Ahussain, senior policy adviser to Muslim lawyers, praised the Biden administration for embracing religious diversity. For a long time, American Muslims have been locked out of these conversations and these positions, she said.

