The history of Nova Scotia slaves is marked by brutality, but it is largely erased: scholar

This year, as Nova Scotians officially observe Emancipation Day for the first time, there are calls not only to recognize the brutal history of slavery, but also to make repairs to it.

“You can’t talk about emancipation without talking about reparations,” community leader and activist Lynn Jones told CBC Radio’s Main Street during a special one-hour program for Emancipation Day that aired on Friday.

August 1 marks 187 years ago when the Abolition of Slavery Act came into force, freeing some 800,000 enslaved people in most of the British colonies.

Jones said Emancipation Day is about taking action to address the legacy of slavery and anti-Black racism that prevails today.

“We are not really liberated,” she said. “Canada has never apologized, nor have they sat at the table to talk about reparations.”

Nova Scotia activist Lynn Jones is involved in the annual Underground Freedom Train event in Toronto, which will recognize the ‘challenges and opportunities offered by Canadians declared Emancipation Day’. (Kyah Sparks / CBC)

The famous Governor Edward Cornwallisis who had arrived in Halifax in 1749 with about 400 people enslaved, according to the Nova Scotia Archives.

There were less than 3,000 people in the city at that time, which means that enslaved people made up 18 percent of the population. In contrast, there were only 17 free Black people.

In places like Nova Scotia and Quebec, slave owners lived mostly in urban areas, with enslaved people forced to do domestic and agricultural work, said Charmaine Nelson, founding director of the new Institute for the Study of Canadian Slavery at Nova Scotia College in Art and Design.

There were about 400 enslaved people living in Halifax in 1750. The total population of the city was 3,000 at the time. (Nova Scotia Archives)

Slavery was seen differently here than on plantations in the southern U.S., but it was no less brutal, she said.

The Nova Scotia archives have ads that slave owners published to sell enslaved people or to catch them when they fled. (Nova Scotia Archives)

“We need to think about the types of psychological surveillance and control and terror, frankly, that enslaved people in Canada were subject to,” she said.

Nelson, a professor of art history, has studied transatlantic slavery through advertisements used to sell, auction, and retrieve enslaved people.

Sometimes they include very personal details that can help create an “unauthorized visual portrait” of someone who lived more than a hundred years ago. Through these advertisements Nelson has learned how enslaved people resisted slavery by adhering to their cultural practices and how they risked their lives to reunite with their loved ones.

“We are in a sad situation where most of us do not even know that slavery happened in Canada … and how can we do that?

What happened after the removal?

Although the Act of Abolition of Slavery came into force on August 1, 1834, this does not mean that people were suddenly free. The Act only released children under the age of six and all others were forced to work as unpaid students for several years.

The push for the abolition also does not come from people within what Canada would become, Nelson said. Many of them “were quite angry and horrified by the loss of their so-called property at that moment”.

In fact, a few years before the abolition, a group of 27 people from Digby County, including some prominent Akkadians, petitioned the British government to strengthen their right to slavery.

Listen to CBC Radio Mainstreet’s perennial specialty for Emancipation Day:

Mainstreet NS44:27Slavery, Resistance & Emancipation, episode 5: Understanding Emancipation Day A special program aired July 30, featuring performances by Drummers From Home, Four The Moment and El Jones, a prayer by Reverend Wallace Smith Sr., and interview clips by Lynn Jones, Professor Charmaine Nelson, Mary Desmond, Sgt Craig Smith, Senators Wanda Thomas Bernard, Adina Fraser Marsman and Kendra Sneddon-Gannon. A video of El Jones reciting can be viewed here – bit.ly/3xeCfI0 44:27

The British government also compensated some slave owners after slavery was outlawed, Nelson said.

“You were able to count how many enslaved people you would remove and then submit an official document to the British government saying you compensate me for these people, so today it would be billions of dollars and the enslaved people got nothing,” he said. tha Nelson.

Charmaine Nelson is the founding director of the Institute for the Study of Canadian Slavery at NSCAD University. (Meghan Tansey Whitton)

For author Sharon Robart-Johnson, finally marking Emancipation Day nationwide feels like too little, too late.

“This anger will be there for a long time, I think, because racism is still quite strong in Nova Scotia, it’s just more subtle,” said Robart-Johnson, a descendant of Black Loyalists from Yarmouth County.

Many years ago, she came across a 220-year-old court record for a enslaved young woman, named Jude, who was beaten to death by her owner’s sons for taking food out of the pantry. The men in charge were charged with murder but were acquitted.

“I was extremely surprised and then I got angry and then I got angry,” said Robart-Johnson, who has written about the life and death of Jude, included in her new book of historical fiction. Jude and Diana.

Senator Wanda Thomas Bernard fought for years for Canada to observe Emancipation Day. (Dalhousie News)

Senator Wanda Thomas Bernard, who spent many years trying to make Emancipation Day a reality in Canada, does not want young Scots to leave the brutal way of treating enslaved people like Judas.

“We do not possess the shame of the past, but we must have the present and the future,” she said.

“Deleting our complete history, denying that complete history causes tremendous pain, trauma and, in essence, a sense of non-belonging, which does not really belong to this country.”

Denial of that complete story causes tremendous pain … – Monday Wanda Thomas Bernard

She sees August 1 as an opportunity to start the next chapter in the Black Lives Matter movement, which urged people across the globe to stand up against anti-Black racism.

“Guilt and shame can really immobilize you, but if we can take those feelings and turn them into action, you know, I think that ‘s one of the most important things we can do. we do, “she said.

Released! Emancipation Day 2021 is a celebration led by young people of spoken word, dance, theater and music as we gather together to celebrate freedom. Join CBC Arts on August 1st at 1pm on ET on Pearl CBC AND to YouTube.

For more stories about Black Canadians’ experiences of anti-Black racism in success stories within the Black community see Being Black in Canada, a CBC project Black Canadians can be proud of.You can read more stories here.