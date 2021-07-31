LaSalle is still one of the safest places in Canada









The city of LaSalle is holding its place on a coveted list. LaSalle is once again one of the ten safest communities in Canada, according to the Canada Crime Severity Index for 2020. The city was ranked third among 325 municipalities surveyed nationwide. “When I talk to residents of our community, they often tell me how safe they feel,” said Mayor Marc Bondy. “We thank the members of the LaSalle Police Service for their commitment and dedication to ensuring our safety. The Crime Severity Index confirms that LaSalle Police Service is providing effective programs and services within our community. “ Incumbent LaSalle Police Chief Duncan Davies said the community’s community engagement with its residents is a big part of keeping crime levels down. “We are pleased that the City of LaSalle consistently ranks as one of the lowest crime rates in the country, especially as we navigate this global pandemic and its effect on operations, our staff and our community at large,” Davies said. “As always, LaSalle Police Service remains committed to ensuring and maintaining public trust, confidence and support through effective community partnerships, policing strategies, transparency and accountability.” The Canadian Center for Justice and Community Safety Statistics (CCJS) said the Crime Severity Index not only measures the current crime rate in a given country, but also identifies crime trends from year to year. It examines violent and non-violent crimes.

