The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in New South Wales has risen to 14 following the death of a man at his home in south-west Sydney.

The news came after NSW reported 210 new cases won instead of Covid-19 on Saturday, two-thirds of which were people under 40 years old.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard said it was unclear whether the man, who was in his 60s, had been tested before his death.

What we are seeing, and it is a terrible situation, is that families for a variety of reasons, especially in the south-west, are not coming forward when one of them is sick, Hazzard said.

Why is it happening? There [are] a variety of reasons. An assertion given to me yesterday by people on the ground was that people are worried about their income.

Of the 210 locally acquired cases detected in NSW as of 8pm on Friday, up to 152 people may have been active in the community while being contagious. Of these, 21 are known to have been infectious, 11 were in isolation for part of their infectious period, and the status of 120 others is unknown.

A total of 138 of the new cases were people under 40 years of age.

Older brackets actually have fewer numbers now, Hazzard said. It is young people who are actually taking up positions in our intensive care units in our hospitals.

At the moment we have 11 people in intensive care who are all 40 years old or under. This is extremely troubling.

Of the 53 people in intensive care, six are in their 20s, four are in their 30s, one is in their 40s, 18 are in their 50s, 14 are in their 60s, nine are in the 70s and one in the 80s. There are 203 people hospitalized with Covid-19 in NSW. Twenty-seven are airy.

Eighty-one people tested positive in Sydney’s southwestern health district and 72 in Sydney’s western LHD.

Hazzard said the growing number of Covid cases had put pressure on states’ health care systems and led to the suspension of non-urgent electoral surgery.

Whenever there is a positive case coming up, for example, in an emergency department or intensive care unit, a large number of staff should be removed offline, Hazard said. At Royal North Shore a few weeks ago we had nearly 200 employees laid off; Fairfield about 100 staff.

It is putting a lot of pressure on the health system.

Victoria registered two new Covid cases on Saturday and the number of isolated persons as the main close contacts dropped to 6,654 persons.

Both new cases involved traffic controllers working at the Moonee Valley Racecourse testing site, who set off to work, where they were infected by an unknown source.

While one was quarantined for their entire infectious period, the other spent limited time in the community.

Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley announced on Saturday that the state would extend the time between the first and second doses of Pfizer from three to six weeks in a bid to pre-charge the first doses of the vaccine.

The change will not apply to people who have already received a reservation for their second Pfizer vaccine, or quarantine of hotels and border guards, front-line staff, correctional staff and clients, or komonwealth vaccines, such as those administered by general practitioners.